City council scheduled to review Mountlake Terrace Police Guild agreement March 13

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled to review the Mountlake Terrace Police Guild agreement during its March 13 meeting.

The city has a collective bargaining agreement with the guild that covers sworn non-command staff law enforcement officers. The agreement is typically for three years; the current deal expired on Dec. 31, 2024. If approved, the contract will cover Jan. 1, 2025, to Dec. 31, 2027.

The council is also scheduled to receive four work plan presentations during Thursday’s meeting:

– Arts Advisory Commission

– Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission

– Planning Commission

– Recreation and Park Advisory Commission

The meeting will start at 7 p.m., March 13, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.