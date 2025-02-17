City council scheduled to hold two public hearings Feb. 20

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing for an ordinance amending Mountlake Terrace Municipal Codes 1.15 and 8.15 for code compliance and an ordinance readopting language repealed by Ordinance 2864.

The code changes to MTMC 1.15 and 8.15 were reviewed during the Feb. 13 meeting.

The council reviewed the re-adoption of MTMC 19.125.020 — related to parking for private recreation facilities — during the Feb. 6 council meeting,

The council is also scheduled to review and vote on:

– Lodging tax advisory committee recommendations.

– An agreement with A and W Flooring to replace the Recreation Pavilion’s pool liner.

– An agreement with Baker Tilly for long-range financial sustainability planning.

– An agreement with Feldman and Lee for public defense services.

– An agreement with Rico Tessandore for hearing examiner services.

The council is also set to issue a proclamation for Ramadan.

The next city council meeting will start at 7 p.m., Feb. 20, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.