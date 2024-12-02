City council scheduled to hold public hearing on Multifamily Tax Exemption Code Amendment Dec. 5

The Mountlake Terrace City Council during its Dec. 5 business meeting is scheduled to hold a public hearing on an ordinance that would extend the city’s Multifamily Tax Exemption Code.

The ordinance would extend the city’s existing 12-year program requiring 20% of new units to be affordable at 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI). The target area is the Town Center subarea and is expected to accommodate 3,000 housing units according to the recently adopted Comprehensive Plan.

Other items scheduled for Thursday’s meeting are reviews of the following:

– The proposed agreement for the Teamsters Collective Bargaining Unit.

A resolution from the Mountlake Terrace Salary Commission for city council salaries.

– The interlocal agreement with Snohomish County for emergency management services.

– The interlocal agreement with the City of Shoreline for fleet services.

The council will also issue a proclamation for Native American Heritage Month.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start here.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view live-streamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.

