City council scheduled to hold final public hearing, vote on biennial budget Nov. 21

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled at its Nov. 21 meeting to hold a final public hearing and vote on the city’s proposed 2025-2026 biennial budget.

Other items scheduled for Thursday’s meeting:

– A proclamation for Native American, Alaskan and Indigenous People Heritage Month.

– A presentation about the federal legislative agenda.

– A presentation on the state legislative agenda.

– A review and vote on amending examiner appeals processes.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m., Nov. 21, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start here.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view live-streamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.

— By Rick Sinnett