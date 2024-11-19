City council scheduled to hold final public hearing, vote on biennial budget Nov. 21

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled at its Nov. 21 meeting to hold a final public hearing and vote on the city’s proposed 2025-2026 biennial budget.
Other items scheduled for Thursday’s meeting:
– A proclamation for Native American, Alaskan and Indigenous People Heritage Month.
– A presentation about the federal legislative agenda.
– A presentation on the state legislative agenda.
– A review and vote on amending examiner appeals processes.
The meeting will start at 7 p.m., Nov. 21, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.
To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start here.
To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.
You also can view live-streamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.
The agenda can be viewed here.
— By Rick Sinnett
