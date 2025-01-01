City council scheduled to appoint mayor pro tem during Jan. 2 meeting

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled to appoint the mayor pro tem for 2025 at its Thursday, Jan. 2 meeting.

The City Council Protocol Manual requires the council to decide the mayor pro tem by a majority vote at the new council’s first meeting of the year. Councilmember Bryan Wahl has served as the mayor pro tem since 2022.

Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright is in the middle of her sixth term as mayor. She took over the position after the death of Mayor Jerry Smith in 2018.

Also scheduled for Thursday’s meeting:

– The appointments of council liaisons and representatives to city, county, and regional boards and commissions.

– A review and vote on the Blue Bridge Alliance memorandum of agreement to operate a community-based program involving the Mountlake Terrace Police Department. The program enables officers to provide on-the-spot, short-term assistance to people facing an immediate critical need, including food, shelter, clothing, fuel and auto repairs.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m. Jan. 2, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view live-streamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.