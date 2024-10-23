City Council scheduled Oct. 24 to review six-year financial forecast

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled at its Thursday, Oct. 24 meeting to review the city’s six-year financial forecast.

The financial forecast is used to project future revenues and expenditures based on trends and data available from city, county, state and federal agencies as well as private market data. The forecast aids the city in projecting changes, evaluating the need to update reserves, adjusting spending or considering new or different revenues.

Also scheduled for Thursday’s meeting are:

– Presentations on the proposed 2025-2026 biennial budget by department. This meeting will focus on the recreation, parks, property management and IT departments.

– An executive session to evaluate an applicant’s qualifications for public employment or to review the performance of a public employee.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m., Oct. 24, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start here.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view live-streamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.