City council reviews third-quarter police and financial reports

The Mountlake Terrace City Council reviewed several items at its Oct. 28 work/study session including revenue sources, the six-year financial forecast, the first annual report from the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission, and 2021 third-quarter financial and police department reports.

During a review of the Mountlake Terrace Police Department’s 2021 third-quarter report, Chief Pete Caw told the council he was particularly proud of the department’s average response time of 2.7 minutes to priority-one calls that are in progress, noting, “that far exceeds the national average.”

He also highlighted code enforcement efforts and the work done with city staff to streamline and improve that process, along with community outreach efforts including deployment of the embedded social worker program in cooperation with the Lynnwood Police Department, Verdant and Compass Health.

The social worker, Heather Turner, is available to assist Mountlake Terrace police officers throughout the week and has been dedicating one day each week solely to riding along with them and making contacts throughout the city.

Caw said that the department is engaged in discussions with the Lynnwood Police Department about possibly expanding the embedded social worker program and adding more staff to it. There have been “many, many positive contacts with the homeless community and other folks that need some assistance,” he added, and “it’s been a very big success.”

Commander Mike Haynes noted that the 6,466 calls for service logged during the third quarter equated to approximately 70 incident responses per day. “The overall calls for service increased significantly; however the 2021 activity is more consistent with pre-COVID-19 numbers,” he said.

Roughly one in nine traffic stops conducted resulted in a ticket or citation being issued and officers also made 281 community outreach contacts that place an emphasis on helping people in need.

Reported crimes mostly stayed consistent with the same period from last year, with the exception of an increase in some property crimes. Haynes attributed the difference in burglaries and vehicle prowls to the pandemic, adding that as more people returned to in-person work, when compared to 2020, that could then leave their property more vulnerable.

Commander Pat Lowe reported the department didn’t receive any complaints involving the allegation of bias-based policing during the third quarter. He also noted that there were fewer incidents in which force was used “than probably what we might average.”

In addition, 72 cases were assigned to the investigations unit – 46 of those remain active and 26 were closed.

Code enforcement efforts included performing 43 property inspections and actively working 37 nuisance cases. Lowe noted that code enforcement officers “kept very busy” and made 604 community contacts either in-person, by phone or email that resulted in 92 correction notices and 61 parking citations.

“We’re not looking to throw people in jail, we’re not looking to charge them massive fines, we just want people to comply and we want our city and our environment to be a healthy, safe and welcoming place,” he said.

Lowe added it’s hoped that work with city staff to streamline the code enforcement and nuisance compliance process will help encourage more voluntary compliance and also keep nuisance properties from getting tied up in court processes for so long. He cited three case examples of properties with several nuisance violations that still remain open close to two years later because of the time involved with court systems and the previous code enforcement process.

“This is the problem we’re all dealing with, we’re hoping that it doesn’t take as long, we just want these properties cleaned up and we want the nuisance taken care of,” Lowe said.

The new process gives up to 60 days for voluntary compliance, then it proceeds to a notice and order of 14 days to comply before finally going to city abatement.

Several councilmembers said they were glad the embedded social program had been deployed and that it was a valuable resource for the community. Some also said they appreciated that the code enforcement system had been streamlined and felt the changes made were beneficial.

Finance Director Crystil Wooldridge told the council, during a review of the city’s 2021 third-quarter financial report, that a majority of revenues and expenditures remain on target with the 2021 six-year financial forecast.

She highlighted that sales tax collections were up by more than $332,000 during that time when compared to the previous year and came in at 110% of the adopted budget. Development fees continued to remain strong and property tax revenues also increased.

Gambling tax revenues were slightly below budget projections but had recovered significantly compared to the same time in 2020. Fines and forfeitures also came in below projections.

Real estate excise tax funds received a huge influx from property sold and were approximately 430% of the 2021 adopted budget.

General fund operating revenues were up slightly over 2020. Those revenues exceeded net operating expenditures by a little over $174,000 and the ending fund balance at the end of the quarter was slightly more than $8.7 million – although that also included nearly $3 million in funds the city received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The recreation fund’s cost recovery ratio had improved from last year as youth, athletics and aquatics programs reopened, although due to the pandemic operating revenues remained well below normal expectations. Through the third quarter it had covered 47% of its costs, but will still require a transfer from the city’s general fund to help offset reduced revenues and cover operating costs.

Wooldridge said overall the report highlights that the city remains on target financially for a majority of its programs, but the full financial impacts of the pandemic are still unknown and will continue to be closely monitored by staff.

In addition, various changes had also been made to the six-year financial forecast for the general, recreation and street operating funds to reflect some of the current economic realities concerning those revenues and expenditures.

City staff recommended a 1% increase for 2022 in the property tax collection for both the general operations and emergency medical services (EMS) levies.

The 2021-2022 proposed budget and the city’s six-year financial forecast include an annual property tax increase of 1%, which is the maximum allowed by law. That increase would generate additional revenues of approximately $44,690 for the general levy and $12,470 for the EMS levy.

Wooldridge noted that the City of Mountlake Terrace typically has a lower property tax paid per average residence compared to other cities in Snohomish County, while its total levy rate per residence was near the middle of those comparisons.

It’s estimated that the average value of a residence in Mountlake Terrace will be slightly more than $470,000 in 2022, which represents a 10.5% increase.

A public hearing on the proposed increase has been scheduled for Nov. 15, along with adoption of the property tax levy ordinance and associated resolutions.

The Mountlake Terrace Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission (DEIC) reported on its first year of activities. Commisioners highlighted the creation of three subcommittees concerning education and resources, public outreach and policy that they felt had been beneficial in their efforts.

Other accomplishments included providing a list of available resources on its webpage, community outreach efforts and listening sessions it held; attending various trainings and inviting guest speakers to meetings; having discussions and collaborating with similar commissions in the region including the cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood; engaging in conversations with Chief Caw and the Mountlake Terrace Police Department regarding diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in its hiring and interactions with the community; and conducting outreach with women and minority-owned businesses to make them aware of small business relief grants available.

Plans and goals presented for the upcoming year include developing the commissions brand and logo, creating a handbook for new commissioners, making a listing available of local minority-owned businesses, providing ongoing DEI-focused training for commissioners and staff, continuing its work with the police department, holding a DEI summit with commissions from neighboring cities, and collaboration with local schools.

Councilmembers said that they appreciated the DEIC’s work and felt it had done a great job over the past year of establishing its mission and community presence after starting from scratch. They also challenged the commission to come up with a budget this year to help carry out its various goals and efforts.

In other business, city staff recommended that the council approve at its Nov. 1 regular business meeting an amendment to supplement the contract with KPG for design work on Phase 2 of the Main Street Revitalization Project. The second phase is currently in the right-of-way and design stage of construction that will occur on 56th Avenue West between 236th Street Southwest and 220th Street Southwest.

The contract amendment calls for an additional amount of up to $601,020 to address changes and updates in order to complete the design work. The design efforts also support the completion of right-of-way acquisition for Phase 2 that was recently authorized.

Since work on the Main Street project first began in 2014, several of the Phase 2 design elements completed have changed. Those include an update of the Town Center Master Plan with two additional future traffic signals and direction for a “gateway” feature at the northern entrance to the Town Center on 56th Avenue West, changes to the city’s current best design practices, recent survey work conducted and geotechnical analysis for roadway structures.

The city council will hold its next regular business meeting Monday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. It will include a review of 2021-2022 city council goals. See the agenda and information for watching/participating online here.

