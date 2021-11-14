City council reviews MLT budget modifications during Nov. 10 work session

The Mountlake Terrace City Council discussed 2021-22 mid-biennial budget modifications and stormwater code updates at its Nov. 10 work/study session.

“With every budget come changes that couldn’t be anticipated when you adopted the budget,” said City Manager Scott Hugill. “For the most part these are changes you’re aware of, that you’ve approved or that came about due to grants or unexpected projects and positions that were approved over the course of the year.”

Examples include the city hiring a community relations specialist, an accounting supervisor, two custodians and a maintenance worker and an internal promotion to the position of associate planner. The city also contracted for various temporary professional services.

The additional costs associated with community and economic development positions are covered by permit revenues. There are also two tentative positions proposed for a parks project manager and a parks maintenance worker, which the council will further discuss in December.

Several of the positions that were filled had previously been furloughed or eliminated earlier during the COVID-19 pandemic due to budget concerns.

Another general fund budget modification involves an additional $230,000 to cover the costs of leasing space at the interim City Hall for an extended time until its new building on the Civic Campus was ready to move into. “The Civic Campus project was not completed until well after it was scheduled, it’s still not completed, and so we had to pay the additional lease for that until we moved out in June,” Hugill said. He added that there is a punch list of items for the project that still need to be completed.

An additional $300,000 is needed for the general fund due to a transfer to the recreation and parks fund that was necessary to cover revenue losses and expenses during the pandemic. There is also more than $110,000 related to debt service payments that had been included in the city’s financial forecast but weren’t actually captured in the budget document.

The adjustments proposed for the general fund would provide an additional $946,760 for 2021 and $840,646 in 2022.

Some councilmembers said they would also like to be updated on current departmental staffing levels and needs – particularly those that are short-staffed. Doing so, they said, would then help them to better assess the city’s revenues in light of potential budgetary needs and expenses moving forward.

“When the ordinance comes to you, we’ll show both the expense and the offsetting revenue,” Hugill said. “We’re just talking expenses tonight so you don’t have too many numbers in front of you at one time.” He also noted that the city’s recreation programs such as child care and aquatics continue to face staffing shortages.

Adjustments to the capital improvement fund would add nearly $5.3 million to this year’s budget and $4.5 million in 2022 for various large general projects.

The $250,000 for the Community and Economic Development department’s new permitting software was previously budgeted in 2020, but that project was then pushed back due to the pandemic.

Hugill said a substantial portion of the $1.45 million added to the budget for the Civic Campus project had been anticipated to be paid in 2020 “if the project had remained on schedule under the contractor. But that did not happen so that tumbles over into 2021 for payment.”

The proposed capital improvement fund budget amendments also include money for seven park projects – “most of which are grant-funded,” he noted.

The council will further review and discuss the proposed budget modifications along with any offsetting revenues in December before they vote on adoption of the ordinance.

Hugill also told the council that when it discusses the salary schedule of non-union positions, he will be recommending a 3.5% cost of living adjustment (COLA) for next year. “That is essentially a 2% COLA for 2022, which a lot of jurisdictions are doing, plus a 1% COLA that we talked about doing for 2021,” but didn’t reach a consensus on at that time for how to proceed with it. That amount also includes “a ½% increase to capture that we didn’t get that 1% adopted last year as we intended to do,” he added.

Stormwater Program Manager Laura Reed presented to the council an overview of updates to existing city stormwater codes. The code update is necessary in order to meet new requirements listed in the city’s 2019-2024 Western Washington Phase II Municipal Stormwater Permit. Minor changes were also made to increase the clarity of the code’s wording and correct typos.

“The reason it is necessary is we need to formally adopt the 2019 stormwater manual from Ecology, this will replace the 2012 manual,” which was amended two years later, Reed said. “This guides all the best management practices and standards for development for the city.”

The update closes a loophole in how the value of proposed improvements is assessed by considering only the value of the project site rather than the value of improvements for the entire parcel. “The reason that that matters is that if the proposed improvement value of a project is less than 50% of the existing value less stormwater requirements apply,” Reed said.

It also allows stormwater best management practices to be provided for an equivalent area on-site or offsite during development. There are also updates to the conditions under which an adjustment or a variance from the stormwater code’s minimum requirements may be granted. Reed noted that instances of variances being granted or even requested are “very rare.”

It includes the addition of code requirements and language regarding the use of basin or watershed plans and also source control of pollutants for businesses. The city must assess and develop an action plan for one high-priority basin within Mountlake Terrace by the end of March 2023.

“This is a quite involved analysis process that will lead to making a decision about whether McAleer Creek watershed, which includes Hall Creek, or Lyon Creek, is to be the subject of stormwater improvements in the future,” Reed said.

The update removes an exemption from low-impact development standards in the Town Center area’s right-of-way and also eliminates redundancies in the civil penalty section of land-use codes concerning the illegal removal of significant trees.

Inspections of businesses that may be outdoor pollutant-generating sources and a requirement that they utilize best management practices in order to prevent pollutants in stormwater runoff must be implemented by the beginning of 2023.

Approximately 20% of businesses will be selected for inspection each year based on their potential as sources for generating outdoor pollutants. Examples of the types of businesses that will be regularly inspected include gas stations, building materials vendors, auto repair shops, restaurants and bars, and mobile businesses that offer cleaning services such as pressure washing.

“I think an important part of these business inspections will be to provide incentives where possible for businesses to become more clean and green in terms of what they do outdoors,” Reed said. “That might involve things like hazardous waste disposal, sites being made more available, giving sites kits so that if they have a problem they know how to deal with it, more training for staff and other kinds of technical assistance to businesses so that when something bad happens outdoors on their site it doesn’t result in a water quality violation for that business.”

She added that during outreach the city conducted with the development community, it received only one piece of feedback. “That comment was this does not seem to be a pretty big change,” and “that is my take on it (as well),” Reed noted. “This is not a particularly radical or dramatic change to what has been going on in the past.”

Code updates are required of all Western Washington municipalities that have a Phase II stormwater permit with the Washington State Department of Ecology. They must be adopted and made effective by June 30, 2022.

“However, I recommend that we adopt it to be effective a month earlier just in case there’s anything that we need to get straightened out,” Reed added. “This allows more time for adjustment to the new manual and for me to do outreach to folks that might be affected by it so that they’re not surprised when this happens next summer.”

A public hearing on adoption of the stormwater codes update ordinance will be held at the council’s next meeting.

The city council will hold its next regular business meeting Monday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. It will include a public hearing on revenue sources, including property tax. See the agenda and information for watching/participating online here.

— By Nathan Blackwell