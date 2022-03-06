City council reviews MLT Arts Commission’s annual report

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission presented its 2021 accomplishments and 2022 work plan to the Mountlake Terrace City Council at its March 3 work/study session.

The volunteer commission promotes cultural arts in the city to positively impact the local quality of life, help foster a vibrant identity and also to position such programs as important community and economic building blocks. In addition, it fosters an understanding of diverse cultures, ages and abilities through local art programs, activities and events.

Highlighted accomplishments included reviewing and recommending an art deaccession policy to the city council, hosting rotating art exhibits at the Mountlake Terrace Library, coordinating with Sound Transit for artwork that will be installed at the Mountlake Terrace Freeway Station, facilitating a free oil painting workshop for students and serving as the selection committee for the Manu Sood Arts Scholarship fund. The commission also coordinated with city staff and artists for the selection of artwork at the new Mountlake Terrace City Hall and the Jerry Smith Town Center Plaza.

Several on the arts board noted they were particularly pleased with the outdoor sculptures of flowers and kids playing that were installed at the Civic Campus as part of its redevelopment. “I like the flowers because all of the little kids like the flowers, they think it’s fun and colorful,” Chair Judy Ryan said. “Everything doesn’t always have to be on the adult side it can be for little kids.”

Commissioners lamented that the Arts of the Terrace Juried Art Show has been cancelled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and they expressed optimism that it will return this fall.

The arts commission’s work plan for 2022 includes:

– Scheduling and promoting monthly art exhibits at the Mountlake Terrace Library

– Inventorying the city’s art collection

– Identifying and developing a list of artists and art patrons in the city

– Identifying, evaluating, and applying for grants and other funding opportunities for arts and cultural programs

– Identifying partnership and/or sponsorship opportunities

– Coordinating with the Friends of the Arts in support of the Arts of the Terrace Juried Art Show including artist demonstrations, auctions and other related activities

– Exploring potential concerts in the park for July or August performances

– Promoting and encouraging more live entertainment in Mountlake Terrace such as concerts or plays in the park

– Creating local opportunities for artists including visual, performing and literary arts

– Recruiting and expanding the volunteer base for various art-related programs and special events

– Community outreach efforts including news releases, City of Mountlake Terrace website, City Happenings newsletter, Craze Recreation Program Guide and on social media platforms

– Continuing to serve as the selection committee for the Manu Sood Art Scholarship fund

– Exploring needs and locations for potential city-owned art pieces

The arts advisory board added that it would also be helpful to receive an update from Sound Transit regarding the artwork that will be located at the Mountlake Terrace Freeway Station – which the council said they would follow up on.

Councilmembers said they appreciated the commission’s work plan and that they too were excited for the potential return this year of the juried art show. Several thanked the board for hanging in there during the past two show cancellations, while also acknowledging their other efforts in the community along with helping the city to manage and display its collection of art pieces.

Mayor Pro Tem Bryan Wahl noted residents had expressed, in the recently completed community satisfaction survey, that they would like to see more local arts and culture events, adding he looked forward to working with the advisory commission on that goal.

Arts commissioners also told the council that they have been talking with the north Seattle-based King’s Players Theatre Company about the possibility of putting on some outdoor plays in Mountlake Terrace this summer and exploring the logistics involved.

The city council will hold its next regular business meeting Monday, March 7 at 7 p.m. It will include an update from Community Transit. See the agenda and information for watching/participating online here.

— By Nathan Blackwell