City council removes license plate camera system from consent agenda for more discussion

The Mountlake Terrace Police Department’s request for authorization to purchase a Flock Safety camera system will undergo further discussion after Councilmember Erin Murray expressed concerns during the council’s March 27 work/study session.

Flock Safety offers license plate reader (LPR) cameras, gunshot detection, video cameras and computer software for private, government and law enforcement use.

The police department only wants to purchase the LPR cameras, Cmdr. Scott King said.

“We are not buying the microphone system,” King said, referring to the much-debated gunshot detection technology.

The data from the LPR cameras is stored on a Flock cloud server for 30 days. After that, the client must store the information on their own systems. The information gathered by the cameras can only be accessed if it is related to a case by police or an authorized agency, such as the Lynnwood and Edmonds police departments.

“These will not be used to monitor for speeders,” King said.

King explained that the Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Edmonds systems could access each other with proper authorization. Further, the system is only accessed when a police case is associated with the search.

Murray asked about privacy concerns and how the data can be used outside the police force.

“We don’t share [city] laws with all of the communities in the United States… I think, particularly at this moment in time, I can see that being of concern to residents,” Murray said. “We just don’t have any oversight over those other jurisdictions and how they utilize the data.”

Murray also mentioned a lawsuit against the City of Norfolk, VA. Lee Schmidt and Crystal Arrington filed the suit in October 2024, claiming the city’s 172 cameras violate the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which limits government surveillance. They further argue that the system’s ability to track and save a person’s movement for 30 days is considered a search without a warrant.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based security company hasn’t had an easy start. The Electronic Frontier Foundation has cautioned readers of potential misuse by private companies and law enforcement agencies. The ACLU has criticized Flock for not allowing independent review of its systems. Also, the Texas Department of Public Safety issued a cease-and-desist letter to Flock for not having an investigation license.

Flock Safety Community Engagement Manager Kristen MacLeod said that although she does not have all the information, she knows Flock is working with the City of Norfolk.

“We feel confident that this is not a violation of the Fourth Amendment,” MacLeod said.

MacLeod said the LPR system is unlike a camera system that can track and monitor real-time movement. The cameras take a picture of the back of cars to capture the license plate and any identifying features.

Murray said she would welcome more information on the support given to Norfolk because, in addition to the product and service fees, there is “the potential for unforeseen costs.”

“Even if, ultimately, you are found to be correct, that city is incurring those costs, and that is a concern as we are navigating real budget challenges as a community,” Murray said.

The proposed two-year contract with Flock costs $54,000, which will come from the police department’s general fund.

The presentation material can be seen here.

In other business, the city council reviewed an interlocal agreement with the City of Lynnwood for jail services and moved the item to the April 17 consent agenda.

Cmdr. King said the costs are comparable to those of the Snohomish County Jail, which the city already uses and will continue to use. However, the proximity of the Lynnwood jail could save officers more than 40 minutes of travel time.

In addition, because the Lynnwood Jail has on-site medical services, it could save officer time transporting defendants to medical facilities, along with expenses related to medical care.

Lynnwood’s overnight stay charges are lower than those of the Snohomish County Jail; however, they charge for video court hearings, resulting in a comparable cost to Snohomish County for one overnight stay but potential savings for a longer stay.

The council also viewed a presentation on the Snohomish County Sports Commission, delivered by Executive Director Tammy Dunn.

In 2025, Dunn said the commission would focus on not only the more common sports, such as basketball, fastpitch softball and soccer, but also emerging sports, such as pickleball, disc golf and esports.

Dunn also reviewed plans for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will have matches in Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. with some games in Seattle. The Seattle local organizing committee is working with FIFA World Cup 26 broadcast partner FOX 13 Seattle to support fan zones across the state.

The presentation can be seen here.

The next city council meeting is a special business meeting starting at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 2, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.

– By Rick Sinnett