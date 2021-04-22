City council receives updates about MLT parks planning, summer event guidelines

Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz updated the Mountlake Terrace City Council about the ongoing Parks Master Plan process during its April 19 business meeting. He reviewed public outreach efforts conducted and input received thus far pertaining to the Recreation, Parks and Open Space (RPOS) Master Plan as well as the Veterans Memorial Park Plan.

The city’s Recreation, Parks & Open Space Master Plan will guide the development and acquisition of new recreation facilities, parks and open spaces, as well as the renovation of existing facilities over the next 20 years. The city is also working on developing a master plan for Veterans Memorial Park, located at 23400 58th Ave. W., adjacent to the Civic Campus.

Data gathered from three surveys administered since last fall helped to inform city planners of the public’s recommendations to include in both plans. Additionally, four stakeholder meetings have been held and one more is being planned.

The City of Mountlake Terrace is also hosting an ongoing online open house, which is available through April 28 to solicit more feedback on ideas, values and priorities. To participate, visit https://mltparks.infocommunity.org.

“The public input process is obviously really important and it’s the centerpiece to what we are doing,” Betz said. “It’s how we determine if our goals and priorities are consistent with community needs and interests.”

Separate from the online open house, the city has conducted three surveys:

First, a statistically valid survey about park usage and interests to help inform the RPOS Master Plan was mailed to 2,500 households. There was also an online version of the survey available to everyone. There were 497 respondents to that survey, and 1,045 surveys were completed overall. Betz said that responses showed the community:

Values city parks and recreation facilities.

Is generally satisfied with existing parks and recreation amenities and facilities.

Would like to see increased maintenance and upkeep of existing parks, as well as additional improvements.

The most popular reasons people reported using the parks were for exercising, relaxing, wildlife viewing and attending community events. Reasons given for not visiting them more included outdated equipment or facilities, not enough restrooms, not feeling safe, and issues with maintenance and cleanliness.

The highest priorities for system investments were developing new amenities in parks, expanding recreational or commuter trails, acquiring land for future parks or natural areas, replacing the Recreation Pavilion, providing more recreation classes and camps, and offering additional community events including performing arts programs.

The project team has developed some ideas for how to improve and upgrade existing programs and facilities and would like additional public feedback submitted on those ideas through the city’s online open house, Betz said.

Second, the city conducted an online survey focused on teens’ opinions, which received 66 responses. Opinions gathered showed that teens would like to see added or improved spaces to hang out, sports courts and fields, a skateboard park and pool equipment upgrades. Activities and programs that respondents would be likely to attend or register for included movies and concerts in parks, game nights and tournaments, art classes/workshops, esports events and volunteer opportunities.

The third survey gathered 249 responsive comments about people’s wants and needs for park improvements at Veterans Memorial Park. In summary, Betz said the community would most like to see:

Improvements to the trails, in particular lighting.

Restoration and preservation of the natural areas.

Public restrooms.

Improvements to gathering spaces.

Upgraded play equipment.

Improvements to the Veterans Memorial.

Enhanced maintenance.

Most respondents said they had visited the park before but do so infrequently or rarely. People with kids were less likely to use the park and visitors over age 45 went there more often than other age groups. The most common usage reported was for exercising on the trails, passing through it on the way to other destinations, using the play area and walking dogs.

A majority of responses indicated that clearing invasive plant species and vegetation management and having natural play areas were important to their future park usage. Among the improvements suggested: installing restrooms, adding gravel surfaced paths in addition to the main trail that will be paved, installing plantings to improve the habitat, and upgrading play equipment.

Using this feedback, the project team developed three initial concepts to guide future decision-making and development in the park and would like further public input on those concepts via the ongoing online open house.

Separately, Betz updated the council on health guidelines the city recently received from Gov. Inslee about holding in-person group and special events this summer. “We haven’t been able to digest it completely yet…and it looks like that it may be doable to some extent, so we’re excited about that,” he said. “But I think that these events are going to be much different than we’re used to seeing them.”

Event organizers will be required to have written COVID-19 plans regarding exposure control, physical distancing, crowd congestion and mitigation along with a site-specific supervisor who is designated to ensure that those procedures are carried out. Masks will be required of participants for all events. Indoor capacities will be set at 50% or a 400-per-person maximum for each room, whichever is fewer. Outdoor event capacities will be 72 square feet per person, which was calculated to be 600 maximum participants per acre. Events will have to provide staff to count and monitor the number of people participating through the use of one-way entrances and exits.

Eating and drinking can only take place in designated, physically distanced areas and will be the only locations where people’s masks may be removed. An increased number of restrooms and handwashing stations must be provided. The guidelines also suggested that organizers use an advance-registration ticketing system.

There are additional guidelines related to rides and parades. “The parades one is going to be super difficult to enforce because it’s going to be really staff-heavy of counting people and being on the sidewalk,” Betz said.

He told the council that the guidelines will have “a big impact” on summer special events that the city either partners with others to produce or that other sponsors run. “But the city still needs to make sure that we’re following state guidelines and that we’re taking in these special event permits and responsibly,” Betz said. “The logistics are going to be big.”

In other business Monday night, the council approved a delay in changing city materials’ references to the physical address from the interim city hall to the new Civic Campus — which includes noticing city council meetings and the delivery of summons and claims. Construction delays at the new city hall have pushed back moving into the building until May and staff had requested a previous ordinance passed last month be amended to extend the effective date of the address change from the last day of April until May 31, 2021.

Once the move actually takes place, city council agendas and any other public notices before the end of May will be posted at both the new city hall and on the front door of the interim location at Redstone Corporate Center II. The ordinance also ended the practice of having a printed meeting packet in the lobby of city hall for two weeks following a meeting and those will instead be made available upon request.

The council also authorized City Manager Scott Hugill to sign an amendment to the project agreement with the Recreation Conservation Office for additional grant funding of the Evergreen Playfield #1 Project. The city was recently awarded a $235,870 grant from the Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program for local parks, which will help with the installation of synthetic turf and LED lighting at the playfield.

The Evergreen Playfield project is on schedule to be completed by late May. The project costs approximately $2.1 million and is funded with grants from the Verdant Health Commission, RCO Youth Athletic Facilities Fund, Snohomish County, and Terrace Brier Soccer Club. Remaining project costs will utilize the additional funding approved Monday night. Those costs were originally to be paid with city park impact fees, but thanks to the new grant those dollars are now available for use on future projects.

“This additional funding assists us in making sure we have more matching funds for upcoming projects and allows us to continue to seek state grants especially as related to Council’s priority projects such as Ballinger Park,” Betz said in a follow-up email.

During his City Manager’s report, Hugill noted that the public art flowers planned for the plaza at the new Civic Campus will be installed this Friday.

Resident Patrick Fisher provided a written public comment that suggested the council should consider the city allowing smaller lot sizes such as the condo-sized ones used in Edmonds and the tandem lots used in Seattle. He felt that expanding land-use options available for property owners would help ease the cost of home ownership in the area.

— By Nathan Blackwell