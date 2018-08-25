City council OKs contract to plan Town Center public gathering space

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Aug. 23 special meeting approved a proposal to amend a professional services agreement between the city and ARC Architects to include master planning of the public gathering space/Town Center Park-Plaza.

Under the approved proposal, the work will be done concurrent with ARC’s design of the new City Hall and addition to the existing police station. The $57,663 fee for master planning the public gathering space will be covered by the Town Center Park impact fees. According to City Manager Scott Hugill, the contract will cover expenses related to:

public outreach such as open houses

program development to identify public and city uses for the space

concept alternative plans or design options

identifying the preferred plan after consolidating all the concept and design comments

assembling anticipated project costs for the preferred design concept.

The council also:

– Approved by a 6-0 vote (Councilmember Bryan Wahl absent) a proposal for take the legal steps necessary for two properties in an unincorporated area adjacent to Mountlake Terrace to be annexed into the city. The properties in question are at 3922 and 3928 214th St. S.W. Senior Planner Edith Duttlinger told the council that the homeowners at 3922 214th St. S.W. requested annexation because the home’s septic system is in “imminent danger of failing” and they want to be connected to the city’s sewer system. The property owner to the west, at 3928, had previously agreed to be annexed. Next steps will be for staff to prepare a petition for annexation, which will be routed for property owners’ signatures, followed by Snohomish County Assessor’s office certification and a city council public hearing.

– Reviewed the 2019-2020 Biennial Budget Schedule. City Finance Director Crystil Wooldridge explained that City Manager Scott Hugill would present the proposed 2019-20 budget to the council on Oct. 1, with department presentations set for Oct. 10 and 11. A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for Nov 19, followed by council adoption.

– Reviewed the city’s First Quarter Financial Report. Wooldridge told the council that first quarter 2018 sales tax was coming into the city slightly higher than anticipated, at 29 percent of the revised budget. Gambling tax revenues were also slightly above budget and projections, totaling $290,674. The city received $317,000 — or 35 percent of revised budget — for development services fees. “We’re still seeing an increase in development-generated revenues,” Wooldridge said.

The council’s Aug. 23 public meeting followed two previous meeting cancellations after lack of a quorum, which occurred as a result of councilmembers’ family emergencies.

The next council meeting — a work/study session — is set for Thursday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. The following week’s business meeting, normally held on Monday, will be Tuesday, Sept. 4 because of Labor Day.