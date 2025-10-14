City Council Oct. 9 to vote on property annexation, hear funding request from county emergency management

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Thursday, Oct. 14 meeting is scheduled to vote on the annexation of 24229 48th Ave. W. The residential lot is about 0.40 acres

(17,269 square feet) and is adjacent to city limits.

Councilmembers will also hear a funding request from the Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m., Oct. 16, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You can also view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed on the city’s website.