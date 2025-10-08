City Council Oct. 9 to discuss state legislative agenda that includes roof replacement funds

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Thursday, Oct. 9 meeting will hear a presentation regarding the city’s 2026 State Legislative Agenda that focuses on two main items: requesting an additional $300,000 from the state to replace the Mountlake Terrace Library’s roof and HVAC system and $1.15 million to replace the roof and HVAC system at the Mickey Corso Clubhouse in Ballinger Park.
The Council will also hear a presentation on the Fiscal Sustainability Taskforce’s updates
This meeting will start at 7 p.m., Sept. 25, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.
To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.
To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.
You can also view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.
The agenda can be viewed on the city’s website.
