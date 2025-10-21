City Council Oct. 23 to discuss hear federal legislative agenda, review city attorney services agreement

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Thursday, Oct. 9 meeting will review its city attorney service contract with the municipal law firm Kenyon Disend.

According to the city’s agenda, the city’s current legal services contract, which has not kept pace with market rates, will be renegotiated to increase hourly fees from $270 to $300 in 2026, and to $315 plus CPI (about 3%) in 2027, bringing the rate to about $324 per hour.

The 2026 budget allocates $381,700 from the general fund for legal services. No budget amendment or new appropriation is required.

The Council will also hear a presentation from federal lobbyist Jake Johnston, president of The Johnston Group. No additional information is given on the city’s website.

This meeting will start at 7 p.m., Oct. 23, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You can also view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed on the city’s website.