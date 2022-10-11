City Council Oct. 13 set to review 10-year agreement with Waste Management

Review of a resolution to approve a proposed 10-year agreement with Waste Management and an update on the Transit Connection Corridor Project are on the agenda for the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s Thursday, Oct. 13 work/study session.

The Transit Connection Corridor Project includes the Veterans Memorial Park trail system and the public plaza adjacent to the light rail station on 236th Street Southwest.

The council is also scheduled to review an amendment to a professional services agreement for Interim Public Works Director Phil Williams.

Following the work/study session, the council will meet in executive session to evaluate the qualifications of an applicant for public employment or to review the performance of a public employee.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. Those who want to attend online can go to https://zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 849 8558 8644 and passcode: 101322. To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID and passcode.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

You can see the complete meeting agenda here.