City council Oct. 1 work/study agenda includes review of Adopt-a-Park Policy

Review of the city’s Adopt-a-Park Policy and a quarterly discussion and update of Mountlake Terrace City Council goals are among the items on the council’s work/study session agenda for this Thursday, Oct. 1.

The remote meeting will begin at 7 p.m.

If the public would like to listen in via telephone, the call in number is 1-253-215-8782. Webinar ID (834 3084 0692). Password is (10 01 20).

To watch the meeting over the internet, follow these steps: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (834 3084 0692) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter password (10 01 20).

To submit public comment, email your remarks to cityhall@ci.mlt.wa.us by 4 p.m. on the day of meeting to be acknowledged that night. Please reference “Public Comment for October 1 City Council Meeting” on your correspondence.

You can see the complete meeting agenda here.