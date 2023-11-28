City council Nov. 29 to hold public hearing, vote on 2024 property tax levy

The Mountlake Terrace City Council will hold a special public hearing Wednesday, Nov. 29, for public comment about the city’s proposed 2024 property tax levy. The hearing will be followed by a vote on whether to approve the ordinance.

The council will consider a staff proposal to raise the property tax levy by no more than 1% without accessing banked levies. According to staff, this tax will align the city with financial projections for the next six years.

As part of the annual municipal budget process, Washington law requires cities to hold a public hearing on revenue sources, including “consideration of possible increases in property tax revenues.” The hearing and adoption must be held no later than Nov. 29 to meet the Nov. 30 deadline for tax collection in 2024.

The Nov. 29 meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Avenue West, Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 893 8149 0913; no passcode is needed.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view live-streamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The complete agenda can be viewed here.