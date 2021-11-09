City council Nov. 10 set to discuss budget modifications, stormwater code updates

The Mountlake Terrace City Council will review mid-biennial budget modifications at its Nov. 10 work/study session. Due to the federal holiday of Veterans Day, the council’s session was moved to Wednesday this week instead of its typical Thursday night assembly.

Also on Wednesday’s agenda is an introduction of the stormwater code updates ordinance

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. via Zoom. If the public would like to listen in via telephone, the number to call is 1-253-215-8782. To watch the meeting over the internet: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (85749512518) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter passcode (11 10 21).

To submit written public comment beforehand, email your remarks to cityhall@mltwa.gov or mail comments to City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043. All written public comments must be received by 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting to be acknowledged that night. Please reference “Public Comment for (Insert Meeting Date) City Council Meeting” on your correspondence. The City Clerk will read a summary of public comments in the meeting.

To provide verbal comments during the public comments agenda item at the meeting, please use the hand raise tool in Zoom or *9 if participating by telephone (press *6 to unmute).

The complete agenda can be viewed here.