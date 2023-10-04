City council moves to weekly meetings on Thursdays, starting in November

Among other items at its Monday, Oct. 2 meeting, the Mountlake Terrace City Council approved a new protocol manual that includes moving the council’s business meetings and work/study sessions to Thursdays starting in November.

It’s the first time in decades, the council has changed its meeting schedule. Starting in November, all meetings will be on Thursdays at 7 p.m. Prior to the change, the council held its study sessions on Thursday with business meetings on the following Monday.

Meetings that fall on a Thursday holiday will be on the Wednesday prior.

The change was made to accommodate the council’s schedules and avoid conflicting meeting dates with other boards and commissions.

The newly approved manual also provides guidelines for established and new councilmembers and covers topics such as attendance and communications during emergencies ranging from heavy snow to earthquakes to pandemics.

The city council website will be updated soon with new dates and information.

For October, the city council’s regular meetings are still on the first and third Monday at 7 p.m., with the work session the preceding Thursday.

No study session is scheduled on Mountlake Terrace’s website for Oct. 12 at the time of publication. The next city council regular session is scheduled for Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.

Among other council actions during the Oct. 2 meeting was approval of the 2021 Financial Statement and Accountability Audit. The Washington State Legislature requires the yearly audit — conducted by the Washington State Auditor’s Office — which will cost the city $129,500 plus other possible expenses.

Finance Director Janella Lewis explained that the process is done remotely and should go quickly, allowing the city to catch up as they are behind on city audits.

In other business, the city council had two proclamations to announce.

The first was proclaiming October 2023 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Accepting the proclamation was Danielle Singson, who has served for nearly 18 years as the city’s Domestic Violence Coordinator.

Singson said that despite a slight anomaly during the COVID-19 pandemic, where abuse calls stopped coming, domestic violence continues and the statistics remain steady in the community.

“Not much has changed, honestly,” Singson said. “We had a very weird September where we had a lot of domestic violence last month, which was unusual.”

During October, the city would like Mountlake Terrace residents to display a purple light bulb, which can be obtained free of cost, to show support and awareness of domestic violence.

To receive a free purple light and learn more about Purple Light Nights, click here.

For domestic violence resources, call:

Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County (24 hours) at 425-25-ABUSE (425-252-2873) or the City of Mountlake Terrace Domestic Violence Coordinator at 425-744-6257

Councilmember Erin Murray presented the proclamation of Hispanic Heritage Month to founding Mountlake Terrace Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Commissioner Alvaro Guillen. The proclamation was signed during the council’s Sept. 5 meeting.

Hispanic Heritage Month is from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 and recognizes the contributions of Hispanic cultures to Mountlake Terrace and the U. S.

Since serving as a commissioner, Guillen has become the director of Connect Casino Road, a nonprofit focused on building community and providing resources for families in the South Everett area.

Guillen said he and his family have witnessed many Hispanics working in fields at close to 100 degrees in Eastern Washington.

“In dense smoke and poor conditions, these are people who are working hard to bring food to the grocery stores,” Guillen said. “To bring fruits and fresh vegetables so that we can afford them, and sadly, they can’t afford them.”

Guillen asked the council to advocate for Hispanics and work to bring change to the community.

“But tonight is about the celebration,” Guillen said.

To learn more about Connect Casino Road, click here.

During public comments, William Paige Jr., the Mountlake Terrace DEI Commission chair, expressed concern that a female Black-Latina judicial candidate’s sign was removed while those of white male candidates were not.

Paige also expressed thanks to the city for its quick removal of racist symbolism that was drawn into wet cement and had dried.

Councilmember Steve Woodard said that regardless of the motivations behind the vandalism, it is a punishable crime.

The city council’s next meeting is Thursday, Oct. 12. It will begin at 7 p.m. in Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join.

The meeting ID and agenda will be posted no later than 24 hours in advance. Complete agendas, meeting IDs, passcodes and previous meetings can be seen by clicking here.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID and passcode.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

— by Rick Sinnett