City Council May 8 to review agreement with USDA for wildlife management

The Mountlake Terrace City Council’s May 8 agenda includes a review of the agreement with the United States Department of Agriculture for the Waterfowl Management Program.

Other items scheduled for the work session are:

– A review of the resolution and interlocal agreements with Snohomish County for parks and public works grants. – A review of the City Manager’s recommendation for Fiscal Sustainability Taskforce members.

– The proclamation for Law Enforcement Appreciation Week. This was rescheduled from the May 1 council meeting.

– A proclamation for former Planning Commission member and Snohomish County Council Chair Karen Miller.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m., May 8, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You can also view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.