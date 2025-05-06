City Council May 8 to review agreement with USDA for wildlife management

The Mountlake Terrace City Council’s May 8 agenda includes a review of the agreement with the United States Department of Agriculture for the Waterfowl Management Program.
Other items scheduled for the work session are:
– A review of the resolution and interlocal agreements with Snohomish County for parks and public works grants. – A review of the City Manager’s recommendation for Fiscal Sustainability Taskforce members.
– The proclamation for Law Enforcement Appreciation Week. This was rescheduled from the May 1 council meeting.
– A proclamation for former Planning Commission member and Snohomish County Council Chair Karen Miller.
The meeting will start at 7 p.m., May 8, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.
To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.
To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.
You can also view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.
The agenda can be viewed here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.