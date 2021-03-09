City council March 11 to talk about poultry limits, in-house custodians, street vacation, subdivision

Further discussions about poultry limits on single-family residential properties and also the possibility of hiring in-house custodial positions are among several items on the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s Thursday, March 11 work/study session agenda.

Additional items on the agenda include:

– Review of 59th Place West street vacation ordinance.

– Introduction of Velorum Cottage Homes preliminary fee-simple unit lot subdivision.

– Review of rockery repair near 6303 213th Place S.W.

– Review of 2021-2022 city council goals (tentative).

– Discussion of DocuSign contract (tentative) .

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. via Zoom. If the public would like to listen in via telephone, the call-in number is 1-253-215-8782. To watch the meeting over the internet: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (876 6983 2399) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter passcode (03 11 21).

To submit public comment, email your remarks to cityhall@mltwa.gov or mail to City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W. #200, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043. Written public comment must be received by 4 p.m. on the day of meeting to be acknowledged that night. Reference “Public Comment for (Insert Meeting Date) City Council Meeting” on your correspondence. The city clerk will read a summary of public comments in the meeting.

The complete agenda can be viewed here.