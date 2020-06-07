City Council June 8 to discuss flood hazard regulations and CARES Act funding

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is asking for public input on two items it will consider during its Monday, June 8 business meeting.

First, the council wants citizens’ ideas on how to use the up to $647,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Employment Security (CARES) Act funding that the city will receive. The funds are allocated based upon population, and cities will be reimbursed for certain approved uses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At its June 1 meeting, the council discussed possible uses for the CARES Act funding. Ideas included helping residents through food banks and paying bills, and assisting small businesses with loans or grants. On Monday, the council will continue the discussion, and will consider adopting a plan for the funding at its June 15 meeting. The public can provide input via email at cityhall@ci.mlt.wa.us.

Second, the council is holding a public hearing regarding proposed updates to the city’s flood hazard regulations. The updated regulations and the current Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency must be adopted and in effect by June 19, 2020.

The June 8 meeting will begin at 7 p.m. It will be held remotely via Zoom teleconference and telephone. If the public would like to listen in via telephone, the call in number is 1-253-215-8782. To watch the meeting over the internet, follow these steps: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (812 6781 3356) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter password (06082020).

To testify at this public hearing, use the “hand raise” tool within the Zoom program or press *9 if you are participating via phone. These actions will notify the city council that you would like to testify. When called upon, you will be unmuted and asked to state your name and address for the record and given five minutes to speak. (You may also be asked to spell your name for the written record.)

If you are unable to testify online or via telephone, written comments will be accepted until 4 p.m. Monday, June 8. Email your written testimony to cityhall@ci.mlt.wa.us. Your written testimony must be received by 4 p.m. June 8 to be included in the permanent record.

For more information on the floodplain regulations update, contact Senior Planner Edith Duttlinger at 425-744-6279 or eduttlinger@ci.mlt.wa.us.