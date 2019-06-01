City council June 3 set to approve Ecology grant for Lake Ballinger, hear Civic Campus update

Among the items on the agenda before the Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Monday June 3 meeting: A proclamation of National Gun Violence Awareness Day and acceptance of a $52,000 Department of Ecology treatment grant to apply herbicides to Lake Ballinger.

The herbicide applications, set to start this summer, are aimed at controlling the growth of aquatic weeds in the lake that threaten its water quality and interfere with recreational uses. You can learn more in our earlier story.

The council discussed the herbicide application and the grant during its May 30 work/study session, and agreed to put the grant acceptance on its consent calendar for approval. The grant includes a $14,000 in-kind component, which will be met by Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds staff labor, fulfilling the public outreach and project administration portion of the grant tasks.

The council its also scheduled to approve as part of its consent calendar recommendations for several city board/commission appointments and reappointments.

Also on Monday night, the council will hear an update on the Civicl Campus redevelopment project.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in interim Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd floor. You can see the complete agenda here.