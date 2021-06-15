City council June 17 set to discuss use of pandemic recovery money

How the City of Mountlake Terrace should use nearly $6 million in pandemic recovery funds it anticipates receiving under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is among the items on the city council’s Thursday, June 17 work/study session agenda.

Additional items scheduled for discussion Thursday night include:

– Civic Campus redevelopment update and/or project summary

– Review of city council subcommittee recommendation for board and commission member appointments and reappointments

– Review of greenhouse gas policy

– Review of 2021-2022 city council goals

– Introduction of engineering details and specifications and associated code changes

– Review and approval of amendment No. 14 to professional services agreement with ARC Architects, Inc. for additional construction administration and support services

– Review and approval of amendment No. 1 to professional services agreement with FSi Engineering for additional commissioning related services

– New City Hall address effective date (tentative)

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. via Zoom. If the public would like to listen in via telephone, the call in number is 1-253-215-8782. To watch the meeting over the internet: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (881 6336 7014) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter passcode (06 17 21).

To submit written public comment beforehand, email your remarks to cityhall@mltwa.gov or mail comments to City Hall, PO Box 72, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043. All written public comments must be received by 4:00 p.m. on the day of meeting to be acknowledged that night. Please reference “Public Comment for (Insert Meeting Date) City Council Meeting” on your correspondence. The City Clerk will read a summary of public comments in the meeting.

To provide verbal comments during the public comments agenda item at the meeting please use the hand raise tool in Zoom or *9 if participating by telephone (press *6 to unmute).

The complete agenda can be viewed here.