City Council June 14 to review agreement for reinstating school resource officer at MTHS

Review of an interlocal agreement to again place a school resource officer at Mountlake Terrace High School is among the items on the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s next work/study session agenda for Thursday, June 14.

The council agenda memo notes a school resource officer — a member of the Mountlake Terrace Police Department — was stationed at Mountlake Terrace High School for “a number of years” prior to 2010. The full-time position was eliminated as a result of cost cutting by the district in 2010; as the city could no longer afford to maintain a full-time officer on its own. Since that time, the city has provided a part-time school liaison officer. Now that the economy has improved, the district is interested in re-establishing the program, the agenda memo says.

Under the agreement, the district will pay 50 percent of the officer’s salary and benefits¬† for the school year.

Also on the agenda is review of the following items: a critical areas regulations ordinance, a contract with MSA to conduct a water rate study, and a city council subcommittee recommendation for board and commission member appointments.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the interim City Hall Council Chambers, 6100 219th St. S.W., Suite 220.You can see the complete agenda here.