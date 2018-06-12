City Council June 14 to review agreement for reinstating school resource officer at MTHS

Review of an interlocal agreement to again place a school resource officer at Mountlake Terrace High School is among the items on the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s next work/study session agenda for Thursday, June 14.

The council agenda memo notes a school resource officer — a member of the Mountlake Terrace Police Department — was stationed at Mountlake Terrace High School for “a number of years” prior to 2010. The full-time position was eliminated as a result of cost cutting by the district in 2010; as the city could no longer afford to maintain a full-time officer on its own. Since that time, the city has provided a part-time school liaison officer. Now that the economy has improved, the district is interested in re-establishing the program, the agenda memo says.

Under the agreement, the district will pay 50 percent of the officer’s salary and benefits for the school year.

Also on the agenda is review of the following items: a critical areas regulations ordinance, a contract with MSA to conduct a water rate study, and a city council subcommittee recommendation for board and commission member appointments.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the interim City Hall Council Chambers, 6100 219th St. S.W., Suite 220.You can see the complete agenda here.