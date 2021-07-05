City council July 6 set to discuss updated transportation improvement program, water main project

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the required annual update and adoption of the 2022-2027 six-year Transportation Improvement Program ordinance during its July 6 regular business meeting.

Additional items on the agenda include:

– Westside water main project presentation

– Review and approval of city council subcommittee recommendation for interim Mountlake Terrace Planning Commission member

– Review of housing options for all income levels (tentative)

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. via Zoom. If the public would like to listen in via telephone, the call in number is 1-253-215-8782. To watch the meeting over the internet: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (858 3627 2100) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter passcode (07 06 21).

To submit written public comment beforehand, email your remarks to cityhall@mltwa.gov or mail comments to City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043. All written public comments must be received by 4:00 p.m. on the day of meeting to be acknowledged that night. Please reference “Public Comment for (Insert Meeting Date) City Council Meeting” on your correspondence. The City Clerk will read a summary of public comments in the meeting.

To provide verbal comments during the public comments agenda item or testify for the public hearing at the meeting please use the hand raise tool in Zoom or *9 if participating by telephone (press *6 to unmute).

The complete agenda can be viewed here.