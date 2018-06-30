City Council July 2 to receive county money for sidewalk project; hear Civic Campus design update

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Monday, July 2 meeting is scheduled to accept $80,000 from Snohomish County to upgrade the 214th Street Southwest sidewalk between 40th and 44th Avenues West.

Snohomish County Councilmember Terry Ryan will attend the meeting to present a check for the project; the council is also scheduled during the same meeting to officially approve an interlocal agreement to accept the money.

The money would be used to install pedestrian-accessible facility improvements consisting of filling in some of the gaps in the existing sidewalk on the north side of 214th Street Southwest between 40th Avenue West and 44th Avenue West.

Also during the July 2 meeting, the council is scheduled to recognize long-time Mountlake Terrace Planning Commission member Vic Sood, who is retiring.

In addition, the council will receive an update on the Civic Campus design process.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd Floor. You can see the complete agenda here.