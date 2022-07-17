City council July 18 to continue discussion regarding Multifamily Property Tax Exemption Program

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Monday, July 18 business meeting will have a followup discussion on implementing a Multifamily Property Tax Exemption Program (MFTE) in Mountlake Terrace. Many communities throughout the region have used the program to incentivize the development of housing units that are more affordable.

The council is also scheduled July 18 to issue a proclamation recognizing the 70th anniversary of Mountlake Terrace American Legion Post 234.

And on its consent agenda, it’s scheduled to approve a contract with OTAK Engineering to complete design work on the Transit Connection Corridor Project. That topic was discussed during the council’s July 14 work/study session.

The in-person July 18 business meeting will be at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W. To attend online, click this link. To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782. The online meeting ID is 860 2817 5009 and the passcode is 071822.

You can see the complete agenda here.