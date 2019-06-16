City council July 17 to hold Shoreline Master Program hearing, recognize Planning Commissioner Kier

A public hearing and adoption of a resolution related to a periodic update of the City of Mountlake Terrace’s Shoreline Master Program (SMP) will before the Mountlake Terrace City Council during its Monday, June 17 business meeting.

The council will also hold a special meeting prior to the 7 p.m. meeting — at 6:15 p.m. — to recognize City Planning Commission Chair Alice Kier, who is retiring.

Regarding the Shoreline Master Program, Senior Planner Edith Duttlinger explained during the council’s June 13 work/study session that the SMP — required by the state to ensure compliance with the Shoreline Management Act — is about “a set of policies and regulations that encourage reasonable and appropriate development of the shorelines.” In the case of Mountlake Terrace, the SMP involves Lake Ballinger, Ballinger Island and surrounding shoreline areas.

The city is required to conduct a periodic assessment of the Shoreline Master Program plan and modify it, if necessary, to assure it is consistent with changes in state law and city codes since the last update — in 2013.

One of the elements of this SMP update is a code change to ensure that development envisioned as part of the Ballinger Park Master Plan — such as a new playground — is allowed.

The deadline for completion of the update and submission to the state Department of Ecology for approval is June 30, 2019.

You can learn more at www.cityofmlt.com/247.

Other items on the June 17 agenda include:

– Recognition of MLTNews 10th Anniversary

– 2019 State Legislative Update

– Finance 101 Discussion (postponed from the June 13 meeting)

The June 17 meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Mountlake Terrace Interim City Hall Council Chambers, 6100 219th St. S.W., Suite 220. You can see that agenda here.