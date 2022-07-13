City council July 14 set to review contract for Transit Connection Corridor Project, discuss quarterly goals

Reviewing a contract with OTAK Engineering to complete work on the Transit Connection Corridor Project design is among the agenda items before the Mountlake Terrace City Council during its work/study session Thursday, July 14 starting at 7 p.m. The Transit Connection Corridor Project includes the Veterans Memorial Park trail system and the public plaza adjacent to the light rail station on 236th Street Southwest.

Also on the agenda is the Main Street Phase II (56th Avenue West) right of way and a quarterly discussion and update on city council goals.

The in-person meeting will be at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W. To attend online, click this link. To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782. The online meeting ID is 825 9167 5324 and the passcode is 071422

You can see the complete agenda here.