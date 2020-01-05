City council Jan. 6 set to hear from schools superintendent, OK lodging tax funds

January 4, 2020

An update from Edmonds School District Superintendent Dr. Kristine McDuffy and approval of the city’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee 2020 funding recommendations are among the items on the Monday, Jan. 6 Mountlake Terrace City Council agenda.

The Lodging Tax Advisory Committee is recommending distribution of funds generated through the city’s lodging tax to Friends of the Arts, which requested $7,000 to help fund marketing of the 42nd annual Arts of the Terrace Juried Art Show, and Tour de Terrace, which is asking for $15,000) to help fund the Seafair-sanctioned Tour de Terrace summer festival,

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in interim Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd floor. You can see the complete agenda here.

