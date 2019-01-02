City Council Jan. 3 to discuss process for filling vacancy

Among the tasks before the Mountlake Terrace City Council during its first meeting of 2019 — on Thursday, Jan. 3 — is establishing a process to fill the council seat left vacant by the Dec. 14 death of long-time Councilmember and Mayor Jerry Smith.

The agenda for the Jan. 3 work/study session includes election of a mayor pro tem for 2019 and review of revisions to the city’s wireless telecommunication facilities code including small cell wireless regulations. The council will also:

Review the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee’s 2019 funding recommendation.

Discuss appointments of council liaisons and representatives for intergovernmental agency boards/commissions.

Conduct a quarterly discussion and update of city council goals.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Interim City Hall Council Chambers, 6100 219th St. S.W., Suite 220. You can see the complete agenda here.