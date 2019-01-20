City Council Jan. 22 to discuss salary commission, hear from new county prosecuting attorney

The appointment of members to the Mountlake Terrace Lodging Tax Advisory Committee and discussion of procedures for establishing a salary commission to review and set councilmembers’ salaries are among the items on the Tuesday, Jan. 22 Mountlake Terrace City Council business meeting.

The meeting is a day later than usual due to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The council will also hear a presentation from newly-elected Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney Adam Cornell.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m., interim Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. SW, 2nd floor. You can see the complete agenda here.