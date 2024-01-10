City council Jan. 11 agenda includes review of loan for Safe Routes to School project

Among the items scheduled for the Jan. 11 Mountlake Terrace City Council meeting is to review a proposed Snohomish County loan for the city’s Safe Routes to School Project.

The city’s 2023-2024 adopted budget and capital improvement plan included the Safe Routes to School (SRTS) improvement project at 216th Street Southwest and 48th Avenue West intersection.

Funding sources include the water fund, the stormwater fund and the street construction fund, plus a grant from the Washington State Department of Transportation SRTS program. The council also allocated funds from the city’s portion of federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

The county loan is for $565,962 with a 20-year term at 1.5%, with a total interest payment of $93,335.47. Payments of $32,964.87 would be made annually.

Other reviews scheduled for Thursday’s meeting include a review of the professional services agreement with Miguel Edwards for art at the new pedestrian plaza at the corner of Van Ry Boulevard and 236th Street Southwest, adjacent to the light rail station.

The council will also review the state Recreation Conservation Office (RCO) agreement for a local park maintenance grant of $94,190 to support refurbishment of the outdoor basketball court at the Recreation Pavilion.

And it will discuss addendum 5 for the Edmonds Wastewater Treatment Plant Agreement.

The City of Mountlake Terrace has a partnership with Olympic View Water and Sewer District, the Ronald Sewer District and the City of Edmonds to update Edmonds’ existing wastewater treatment plant, operate the plant, and maintain it in partnership for 30 years.

Under this agreement, the City of Mountlake Terrace is responsible for 23.174% of capital charges and is allocated an amount of domestic sewage flow into the system of 2.103 million gallons a day.

If approved by the city council, this amendment would become the fifth extension of the 2018 agreement and extend the partnership to February 17, 2026.

Also scheduled is a review of amendments to the Fire Code Chapter 15.10 of the Mountlake Terrace Municipal Code. The city council adopted the 2018 edition of the Washington State Model Fire Code, which states the minimum construction requirements allowed to be used by local jurisdictions in the state.

The amendment is meant to align Mountlake Terrace’s municipal code with the current International Fire Code.

The Jan. 11 meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

You can see the complete agenda here.

— By Rick Sinnett





