City council hosting June 16 presentation on multifamily property tax exemption programs

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its June 16 work/study session will host, along with the Mountlake Terrace Planning Commission, a special presentation and discussion on multifamily property tax exemption programs. The presentation, which begins at 6 p.m., will be the city’s first hybrid council meeting to occur both in person at city hall council chambers and via Zoom.

Thursday’s presentation is provided by The Concord Group and will focus on those programs authorized under Washington state law that allow developers of multifamily projects to apply for a property tax exemption for an eight-year or 12-year period. The exemption is only on the residential improvements value or portion of a project.

Many communities within the Puget Sound area have used those programs to help them meet state and local goals of encouraging residential opportunities in urban centers with insufficient housing, while also incentivizing the development of housing units that are at a greater level of affordability such as those below market rates. The presentation will also include a discussion on additional development incentives that cities sometimes offer to help them meet similar goals.

Additional items on the June 16 agenda include:

– Review of 2022 first quarter Mountlake Terrace Police Department report

– Review and approval of city council subcommittee recommendation for board/commission member appointments

– Juneteenth Independence Day proclamation

(Action is scheduled on board/commission appointments and the proclamation because the council’s June 21 regular business meeting is cancelled)

For in-person attendance, Mountlake Terrace City Hall is located at 23204 58th Ave. W.

To attend the meeting via Zoom: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (814 4692 2986) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter passcode (061622).

If the public would like to listen in via telephone, the number to call is 1-253-215-8782.

To submit written public comment beforehand, email your remarks to cityhall@mltwa.gov or mail comments to City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043. All written public comments must be received by 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting to be acknowledged that night. Please reference “Public Comment for (Insert Meeting Date) City Council Meeting” on your correspondence. The city clerk will read a summary of public comments in the meeting.

To provide verbal comments online during the public comments agenda item at the meeting, please use the hand raise tool in Zoom or *9 if participating by telephone (press *6 to unmute).

The complete agenda can be viewed here.