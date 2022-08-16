City council honors work of Smith family, departing City Clerk Virginia Clough

It was an evening of recognitions Monday night as the Mountlake Terrace City Council thanked the Smith family for its role in running the annual Tour de Terrace Community celebration and said goodbye to long-time City Clerk and Community Relations Director Virginia Clough, who is moving to a new job in Eastern Washington.

The meeting began with Clough reading a resolution honoring Scott, Tisa and Judi Smith, plus Judi Smith’s granddaughter Samantha Costello for their work putting on the family-oriented Seafair-sanctioned Tour de Terrace Festival. The Smiths were present in the council chambers while Costello, who lives in Florida but travels to Mountlake Terrace to assist with the event, appeared on the video screen via Zoom.

Tour de Terrace was first celebrated in 1994 when residents Jerry and Judi Smith decided to establish an event to commemorate the city’s 40th birthday along with generating community spirit and pride. Jerry Smith, who died in 2018, was later elected to serve on the Mountlake Terrace City Council starting in 2001 and was the city’s mayor for 16 years.

The traditional Tour de Terrace festivities include a Friday parade with Seafair pirates and clowns, live music, a beer garden, carnival, fireworks show, street fair with vendor booths, classic car show, 5K fun run/walk and pancake breakfast.

“The efforts of the Smith family and their volunteers have instilled great pride in our community and the event has become iconic in our region,” Clough said. The resolution of appreciation recognizes the Smith family’s positive contributions to the community, she added.

Clough also noted that while the family has worked hard to put on the festival for many years, they will need help from new community volunteers to continue the Tour de Terrace in future years.

“This is a great community,” Judi Smith said after being recognized. “There’s nothing like it that I’ve seen around.”

“You’ve created something that touches everybody’s heart,” Councilmember Laura Sonmore told the family. “Thank you for all the great memories.”

Councilmember Erin Murray noted that her introduction to the Mountlake Terrace community was through the Tour de Terrace parade. “It is one of my family’s favorite things about summer,” she said.

Speaking to the need for ongoing volunteer support, Murray said: “I look forward to working hard as a community to get you the support you need to ensure that this can go on in a sustainable way as we move forward into the future.”

“Thank you for your family and what you represent,” Councilmember Steve Woodard said. “You have embodied volunteerism.”

Next, it was time to honor Clough, who has worked for the city 21 years, “the longest-serving city clerk in our history,” said Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright. “Over 1,000 council meetings, she worked under four mayors and four city managers, and over 20 Tour de Terraces and 20 National Night Outs.”

Calling her “a stable force in the City of Mountlake Terrace,” Sonmore pointed to Clough’s involvement in so many aspects of the city’s business, from leading numerous commnity events to keeping the council informed and prepared.

“Your ability to do your job…is just amazing,” added Councilmember Doug McCardle. “What the city will miss most is your expertise, your flexibility, your integrity, your wisdom, your patience and your grace that you brought to your job every day. You have huge shoes to try to fill.”

Clough thanked past and current elected officials as well as members of the city’s leadership team and staff for their work to mentor and support her over the years. “The people who really touched my heart though — and some of them are in the audience tonight — are those 22,000-plus out there who volunteer, who call me with a problem or concern or provide words of support when you need to hear it,” she said. “I’m really sad to leave all of you. I take public service very seriously and I always try to go the extra mile to help you with your concerns.”

“Thank you for the opportunity to serve this great community filled with wonderful people,” Clough added.

In other business Monday night, the council: