City council honors Mountlake Terrace woman who turns 100 Saturday

The City of Mountlake Terrace Monday honored longtime resident Kathleen Jackson with a proclamation in honor of her 100th birthday, which is this Saturday, Oct. 22.
Mildred Kathleen Campbell Jackson was born in Denver, Colorado Oct. 22, 1922. She grew up on a goat farm north of Bothell, then moved to Mountlake Terrace in 1951. She left after a few years but returned to the city 25 years ago. She attended the University of Washington before serving as secretary for the Campbell Sewing Machine Company. She is a retired civil servant from Alaska, where she worked as a clerk at the county health clinic.
“She loves her dogs and has adopted many senior dogs from Old Dog Haven, giving them a home during their final days,” Mayor Koyoko Matsumo Wright said, reading from the proclamation.
She will be honored by friends and relatives during a 100th birthday celebration Saturday.
You can read the complete proclamation here.
