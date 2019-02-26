City council Feb. 28 to review 2019 commission work plans, hear Sound Transit permitting update

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Thursday, Feb. 28 work/study session is scheduled to review 2018 accomplishments and 2019 work plans for the city’s Arts Commission and Recreation & Park Advisory Commission.

Also on the council agenda: a review of an interlocal agreement with the Snohomish Health District and the 2019 Tour de Terrace agreement. In addition, the council will receive a permitting update on the Sound Transit Lynnwood Link project.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in interim Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd floor. You can see the complete agenda here.