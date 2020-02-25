City Council Feb. 27 work/study session to include city commission reviews, work plans

Reviews and work plans from city commissions, a review of the city’s Comprehensive Plan docket, and a 2019 year-end report from the police department are among the items on the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s Thursday, Feb. 27 work/study session agenda.

The agenda includes presentations of 2019 accomplishments and 2020 work plans from the City Recreation and Parks Advisory Commission, the Arts Advisory Commission and the Planning Commission. The council will also have a joint discussion with the planning commission on Comprehensive Plan performance measures.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in interim Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd floor. You can see the complete agenda here.