City council Feb. 1 scheduled to hold public hearing and vote on zoning code changes

Among items scheduled for the Feb. 1 Mountlake Terrace City Council meeting is a public hearing and council vote on changes to the city’s zoning code.

These code changes would allow Forest Crest Athletic Club (FCAC), which is in a single-family residential zone, to renovate its buildings.

The council is also set to review and vote on a Mickey Corso Community Clubhouse lease agreement. The current lease with Mountlake Terrace Senior’s Group (MTSG), a nonprofit organization, expired on Dec. 31, 2023.

Throughout 2023, MTSG has partnered with Edmonds Senior Center (DBA Edmonds Waterfront Center) to help improve programming and attendance.

Edmonds Waterfront Center is pursuing a new lease and senior programming in partnership with current Senior’s Group staff at the Mickey Corso Community Clubhouse.

Also scheduled for Feb. 1 is a review and vote on the Snohomish County Public Utility District Interurban Trail easement.

This property is owned by the Snohomish County Public Utility District No. 1. The trail is located where the former Seattle-Everett Interurban Trolley ran from 1910-1939, covering 24 miles. The 11.8-mile trail runs through Shoreline, Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds, Lynnwood and unincorporated Snohomish County.

The easement through Mountlake Terrace expired in January 2022; however, the two entities have been negotiating a replacement easement since and operating under the conditions of the expired easement.

There are also two proclamations scheduled for Thursday’s meeting. First is Black History Month, which begins on Feb. 1, and Lunar New Year on Feb. 10.

The council meeting will start at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start at cityofmlt.com/FormCenter/City-Council-17/Remote-Public-Comment-Request-Form-12.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The complete agenda can be viewed here.

— By Rick Sinnett





