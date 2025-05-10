City Council discusses waterfowl management at Ballinger Park

The Mountlake Terrace City Council voted May 8 to further discuss a wildlife agreement with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The USDA’s Waterfowl Management Program helps control wildlife to prevent conflict with humans. This could involve removing or eliminating wildlife from an area where it may damage agriculture, property or natural resources, or pose health and safety risks.

Deputy City Manager Carolyn Hope said the potential health and safety risk for Lake Ballinger isn’t just an aggressive goose protecting its nest; it’s the goose droppings on the land surrounding the lake and in the water.

The USDA said that large quantities of waste a flock can produce significantly contribute to the spread of waterborne diseases and algal blooms. These illnesses and blooms harm the other wildlife in and around the lake.

The National Environmental Education Foundation stated that a single one of these nonmigratory geese can produce up to 1.5 pounds of fecal matter daily, meaning a flock of 200 geese would produce 300 pounds of feces a day.

To prevent the airborne antagonists from destroying public areas, several tactics can be used; the most common is egg addling. Vegetable oil is sprayed on the eggs to prevent oxygen from being absorbed through the shell, preventing the embryo from developing.

Hope said that the city has participated in the program since 2002, except for 2024, when Mountlake Terrace experienced a low goose count. According to Hope, the USDA will provide monitoring of the geese and implement population control measures.

The service contract is $2,500 a year and is valid until 2028. However, sympathy for the birds and the current financial crisis prompt some councilmembers to question how much feces the city can tolerate.

Councilmember Laura Sonmore stated that she has never voted in favor of the goose culling and believes the money would be better spent elsewhere.

Councilmember Erin Murray said that she had recently visited Ballinger Park. She noted that “there are definitely a lot more geese than there have been in quite a few years,” which has impacted the park’s cleanliness and makes it difficult for the park to be used, and she supported moving forward with the agreement.

Councilmember Steve Woodard, disturbed by the practice of egg addling, inquired about the alternatives to managing the goose population – but the answer wasn’t comforting.

Hope said that the invasive birds at Ballinger Park would continue to make the lake their home if unchecked, and the City would need to request a more lethal option, which would involve hunting and killing the adult geese.

Sonmore said dogs were used in the past to eliminate adult geese, making for a gruesome experience for witnesses.

The Waterfowl Management Program agreement will be discussed at the May 15 council meeting.

In other business, the city council authorized the city manager to sign an interlocal agreement with Snohomish County for two grants, which will be paid with the county’s real estate excise tax (REET).

One grant is for $30,000 to replace playground equipment at Firefighters Memorial Park. The other is for $10,000 to support public works in installing a school speed limit sign at the intersection of 223rd Street Southwest and 44th Avenue South.

To receive the grants, the city must install the improvements by Dec. 31, 2025.

The city council also reviewed the recommendations for the Fiscal Sustainability Taskforce members; however, they were unable to proceed beyond a list of names as applications were not available at the time of the meeting.

Woodard requested the task force members’ resumes for review.

The City is establishing a Fiscal Sustainability Taskforce (FST) to gather insights and input from the community on strategies to address a pending financial shortfall expected to begin this year.

During the June 13, 2024, council meeting, Hope said the city’s expenditures will be higher than operating revenues beginning in 2025 and that the City only has enough in reserves to cover the difference for the next six to 10 years. After that, the city would face a deficit.

The task force is responsible for examining the City’s operating budget, identifying underlying issues and potential solutions, and providing recommendations to the city manager and the city council.

The City received 27 applications and chose the following 15 people for the task force:

– Brent Meyer

– Charla Vaughan

– Clark Morgan

– Daniel Luoma

– Ellen Lavoie

– Eric Nodtvedt

– Gina Ruelas

– Ian Tucker

– Jaimee English

– Jeannie Kee

– Jodie Rasmussen

– Kendehl Rojanasthien

– Kerem Onat

– Thesvy Cashen

– Tshilaba Verite

City Manager Jeff Niten said that the group consists of commissioners representing the Recreation and Park Advisory Commission, the Planning Commission, and the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission.

Also included are a former member of the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Group, two Ivy League volunteers, a recent candidate for the vacant council seat, a recent graduate of the MLT Community Academy, and several volunteers from nonprofit and professional organizations.

The first meeting is planned for June.

The city issued two proclamations during the May 8 meeting. Councilmember William Paige Jr. presented the proclamation for Law Enforcement Appreciation Week, which was rescheduled from the May 1 council meeting to coincide with the official date, May 11-17.

A proclamation recognizing former Planning Commission member and Snohomish County Council Chair Karen Miller was delivered by Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright. The recognition was received by Miller’s six children, Mike, Dawn, Mark, Susie, Julie and John.

