City council discusses possible uses for relief funds and approves MLT fire, building code updates

The Mountlake Terrace City Council discussed possible uses for the nearly $6 million in COVID-19 pandemic relief funds it is eligible to receive and also approved fire and building code updates during its Sept. 7 regular business meeting.

Emergency relief funds available to state, local and Tribal governments from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) can be used to address rising costs and falling revenues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The City of Mountlake Terrace is eligible to receive almost $6 million in federal funds under the program – half of which is available this summer with the remainder to be paid in mid-2022.

Possible local government uses of the funds allowed for by ARPA include:

Responding to the public health emergency caused by COVID-19

Providing assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations related to the negative economic impacts of the pandemic

Aiding impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality

For premium pay/hazard pay to eligible local government essential workers of up to $13-per-hour, which cannot exceed $25,000 to any individual employee

For grants to eligible private employers to provide hazard pay to essential workers

To provide government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue of such cities/counties due to COVID-19 relative to their revenues collected in the most recent full fiscal year prior to the emergency – which in Washington state would be the 2019 calendar year budget

To make necessary investments in water, sewer and/or broadband infrastructure

City Manager Scott Hugill told the council that cities can expect the state to allocate its portion of ARPA funds to public health, in coordination with health districts at the county level, and housing which is primarily coordinated by the state and counties. Cities must have their share of the funds obligated by the end of 2024 and then spent by the end of 2026.

Due to the amount of time allotted, he recommended the city council consider using the funds to address local needs that are not being addressed by Washington state and Snohomish County in the near-term and medium-term.

One possibility he floated would help the City of Mountlake Terrace tackle shortfalls in its utility revenues from those unable to pay during the pandemic. Hugill said the unpaid balance on utility accounts is nearly $800,000 which will be difficult for the city to recover in the near-term through a customer repayment plan. The ARPA funds could be directly used to address those utility revenue shortfalls in the sewer and stormwater funds. However, for the water utility those funds would have to be routed through a third party which would then provide that assistance to customers unable to catch up on their water bill.

The ARPA funds could potentially be used to address program revenue shortfalls from 2020 which led the city’s general operating fund providing a $1 million subsidy to the recreation fund. Under the program’s formula for determining lost revenues, the City of Mountlake Terrace can apply up to almost $3.2 million of the rescue funds to lost general government revenues from last year. Hugill said applying that amount to the general fund would then allow for more flexibility in its possible future uses because the funds would no longer be considered federal money and have specific strings attached for their use under ARPA.

Hugill recommended the council consider asking the city’s various boards and commissions for ideas of how to possibly use the money. And he also encouraged holding discussions with Brier, Edmonds and Lynnwood on regional projects that can collectively benefit the municipalities such as funding housing and social services, and regional infrastructure. Using the funds in those types of projects could have longer-term benefits and also help reduce costs to the community in the future he added.

He asked the council for their feedback and to provide city staff with some direction moving forward as no decisions on using the money were set to be made at Tuesday night’s meeting.

The councilmembers were all in agreement that additional fact-finding research and outreach to gather more information about needs in the community and from various stakeholders was needed. Soliciting feedback for additional ideas about possible uses for the funds from the city’s boards and commissions was also popular. Another suggestion was that a city work committee could be formed in the future to help shape the efforts.

The council expressed its desire that the rescue funds be put to use in ways that will benefit the community overall and especially those who have been and continue to remain the most in need.

Other notions put forth by the council included:

Exploring ways to possibly help slow the increase of water utility bills by committing money to infrastructure projects those rates are intended to help pay for

Conducting an analysis how much it would cost to establish and maintain a program for police officers to be equipped with body-worn cameras and the additional public records processing work by staff that is required

Determining ways to help provide equity in broadband internet access throughout the community for residents in financial need

Continue upgrading city technology and the software it uses for a variety of purposes including public-facing services to more modern standards

Given the city council’s general directions, city staff will next research the ideas and priorities discussed in order to bring back additional information for their consideration.

The council approved updating the municipal building and fire codes following a public hearing Tuesday night. Many of the changes were based on the most recent updates to the International Building and Fire Codes which were adopted by Washington state and are needed to remain compliant with state and local requirements. These codes represent the minimum construction requirements allowed to be used by local jurisdictions in the state, although they can be modified locally as long as those amended standards meet or exceed the minimum model code requirements.

The city will also have some updated locally specific requirements in its municipal code. One of which changes references to the Community Business Downtown zone (BC/D) to the Town Center (TC) zoning districts. In addition, the city has been coordinating with South County Fire’s efforts to achieve consistency in the fire codes across all of the jurisdictions it serves in South Snohomish County.

The updated fire codes approved lowered the minimum square footage requirement to 3,000 square feet or more for builders to install automatic sprinkler systems in the ceilings of new homes that are constructed. Previously the requirement for one-family and two-family dwellings and townhomes had applied to structures 4,000 square feet or greater. Also, the number of attached dwelling units required to install the sprinklers in new buildings dropped down from five to three.

Assistant Fire Marshal Karl Fitterer told the council that lowering the sprinkler regulation would provide additional safety for those residences, their occupants and also personnel responding to a fire. He noted that the sprinklers can provide more time for residents to exit the property and added that fires tend to burn significantly quicker and produce more smoke now when compared to 40 years ago because of the added fuel loads due to synthetic types of fabrics and materials currently used in modern furniture, carpeting and other items common to households.

Fitterer then presented an approximately three-minute video made by the National Institute of Standards and Testing (NIST) for the purpose of its own research unrelated to Tuesday night’s measure. It shows the dangers of “modern” fires compared to those occurring 40 years ago due to the different types of furnishing materials commonly used now.

The city codes in Brier, Edmonds and Lynnwood — which are served by South County Fire — all previously incorporated the lowered 3,000- square-feet requirement for the sprinkler systems.

This portion of the fire code update sparked the most discussion. The Master Builders Association of Snohomish County had opposed the change in a letter sent to the city citing the added costs to new construction and a resistance to it being mandated rather than discretionary.

However, local contractor Duane Landsverk, who is also a member of that association, provided public comments during the hearing in support of the amendment. Landsverk said that he felt the added safety measures it provided, along with knowing there was a uniform standard throughout several cities in the area outweighed his concerns about the costs.

It was also noted by Landsverk and several councilmembers during the discussion that houses of 3,000 square feet or greater are being purchased for more than $1 million. So any added such costs to new construction is not affecting what would typically be considered as affordable housing.

Fitterer had estimated that the lowered threshold to install the automatic sprinkler systems would add approximately $2-$2.50 in costs per square foot when constructing residences of 3,000 square feet or greater.

Mayor Pro Tem likened the added costs of the sprinklers to the modern safety devices and systems that are increasingly becoming standard on vehicles. He said those types of protective measures are built into the final product by manufacturers and then included in its purchase price when the end user ultimately chooses whether or not to purchase them.

In the end, all of the building and fire code updates were approved by the council. Those changes which were essentially housekeeping to bring municipal codes in line with the state’s minimum requirements passed easily in a measure which also then split off the proposed local amendments.

The council then held a separate vote on the adoption of the local modifications to the fire code including the lowered threshold for when fire sprinklers are required in new homes which after more discussion passed by a vote of five to one with one abstention.

All of the councilmembers explicitly stated being in favor of the additional safety provided by the sprinklers, although some felt it was also important for the city to engage in follow-up discussions with the master builders association about the issue before providing final approval. Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright provided the lone vote of dissent on the second measure and Councilmember Bryan Wahl abstained from casting his vote.

Other fire code updates approved Tuesday include amendments to allow fire ladder access to the interior courtyards of condos and apartment buildings, requiring that a fire hydrant is in closer proximity to a fire department connection than the previous standard of 100 feet – which was too great of a distance for South County Fire’s 4-inch hoses, requiring outside doors that provide access to fire sprinkler riser rooms and fire alarm control panels in buildings. Fire officials were also given the authority to require increased minimum access widths when those present are inadequate for fire and rescue operations, or to decrease minimum widths when other fire protection measures are provided.

— By Nathan Blackwell