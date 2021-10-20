City council discusses possible uses for COVID relief funds

The Mountlake Terrace City Council continued discussions about possible uses of assistance funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and also approved the conceptual illustration for Veterans Memorial Park at its Oct. 18 regular business meeting.

Under ARPA, the City of Mountlake Terrace is eligible to receive nearly $6 million in COVID-19 pandemic relief funds. Half of that total was made available this summer and the remainder will be paid in mid-2022.

Emergency relief funds available to state, local and tribal governments from ARPA can be used to address rising costs and falling revenues resulting from the pandemic. There is also additional money set aside for states’ education, rental assistance and other programs.

Possible local government uses of the funds allowed for by ARPA include:

Responding to the public health emergency caused by COVID-19

Providing assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations related to the negative economic impacts of the pandemic

Aiding impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality

Premium pay/hazard pay to eligible local government essential workers of up to $13 per hour, which cannot exceed $25,000 to any individual employee

Grants to eligible private employers to provide hazard pay to essential workers

Providing government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue of such cities/counties due to COVID-19, relative to their revenues collected in the most recent full fiscal year prior to the emergency. In Washington state, that would be the 2019 calendar year budget

Making necessary investments in water, sewer and/or broadband infrastructure

Funds can’t be used to offset tax reductions or delay a tax or scheduled tax increase, they can’t be used in a pension fund, and the money must be either be spent or obligated by the end of calendar year 2024. Obligated funds for identified uses would have until the end of 2026 to be spent.

City Manager Scott Hugill said that Snohomish County staff will address possible regional approaches and coordinating uses of the relief funds at an upcoming council meeting. Research into how other cities are allocating ARPA money determined that “most cities are in the same situation we are, in that cities our size are waiting to see how to use these funds,” Hugill noted.

Larger cities in Washington, such as Seattle, Spokane and Bellevue, are focusing their spending on housing, homelessness and mental illness in conjunction with state and county efforts. Cities with populations below 100,000 are mostly holding off at this point on allocating their funds – although some have issued grants to assist low-income households and small businesses.

“What I’m finding is that helping households and small businesses is kind of a first phase of programs for cities our size, but then again there are funds from state and county to address those needs,” Hugill said. State and county programs also exist that are responsible for housing, homelessness and mental illness, he added, and “we really don’t have an experience in those social programs.”

The council had previously indicated a desire for additional research and outreach to gather more information about needs in the community from various stakeholders. It also asked staff to solicit feedback from the city’s boards and commissions on additional ideas about possible ways to the funds.

Hugill told the council that staff had already received input from some of the boards and commissions. The feedback obtained will then be presented to the council at a meeting in the future after all of those committees have provided comment.

City staff have also developed an online form for community input “that is ready to go this week,” Hugill said. The survey will ask participants about impacts from the pandemic on their household and/or business, and how they would recommend the city might spend its ARPA funds to address those effects.

Guiding principles that can help the council determine uses for the funds included the recommendation to avoid creating new long-term programs or ongoing financial commitments, since the relief money is non-recurring.

Investments in critical infrastructure are considered to be particularly well-suited for uses of ARPA money because of their long-term benefits. “I know that is not really a people-focused investment,” Hugill said, “but if you are looking for a long-term investment infrastructure is the way to go — such as sidewalks or the utilities in particular and see where that could offset utility rates down the road.”

Another guiding principle is having an awareness of partnering efforts in order to avoid duplicating what the state and/or county may already be doing with relief funds and programs. Hugill told the council that the recommendation is essentially to “let the state focus on its programs — housing, health care, rental assistance, education — and also be aware that the state may be using funds for local infrastructure projects.”

Partnering efforts also includes considering regional initiatives “to make the dollars go farther,” he added. “And that’s not just putting money into the pot with others, but also separate programs that we can do to augment what they’re doing.” Regional use examples include schools, transportation agencies and local economic development authorities.

Guidelines also recommend time and careful consideration be taken when determining how the funds are used due to the multi-year timeframe provided by ARPA. Hugill noted that means not spending the relief funds all at once, noting, “the recovery may take a long time. The city’s finances are doing well today, but we don’t know how long it’s going to go, so it could be a year, it could be two – we want to consider using these funds over that period of time”

He said based on the council’s previous discussions and ideas, “that leaves you with essentially broadband internet service for households – how can we provide that for those that don’t have it, vaccine clinics, investments in arts and the creative economy, child care and project employees to help programs get going.” Hugill also noted that the city is currently experiencing difficulties hiring enough staff for its child care program.

“Right now we’re kind of stuck until we hear from the community on what they’d recommend,” along with the city’s boards and commissions, he concluded.

Mayor Pro Tem Doug McCardle mentioned the possibility of providing more and/or updated parks’ amenities that can offer additional outdoor recreation options and activities for residents. He noted that feedback received from a member of the Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Park Advisory Commission specifically asked about installing a pickleball court, but McCardle said he felt the pandemic and stay-at-home orders had helped highlight the importance of outdoor activities.

Councilmember Steve Woodard agreed with McCardle that more recreational spaces in the city need to be activated or upgraded and encouraged the council to explore those options.

Councilmember Erin Murray encouraged the council and staff to further explore in the short-term any community needs directly resulting from the pandemic that aren’t currently being met. “I appreciate that we are thinking more strategically, and forward-thinking and equitably in the investments in our community,” she said.

Noting there’s a difference between spending as opposed to investing money, Murray added, “So when we’re looking back a decade from now I would love for us to feel like we invested these funds in a way that our community benefited from and continues to hopefully benefit from in the future.”

Councilmember Bryan Wahl said he felt it’s important to ensure the relief funds focus on providing assistance for low-income households and also businesses as a means to help restore the economy. He added that exploring how to address child care needs is crucial and also liked the idea of spending a portion of the money on city infrastructure such as sidewalks and parks.

Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright and Wahl both said that finding a way to help provide households who can’t afford or don’t have access to broadband internet is important for addressing equity throughout the city.

Councilmember Laura Sonmore said she would like to determine ways to help residents who can’t afford to pay their bills, examine child care issues and also “looking at what is the biggest bang for our buck on infrastructure for our city and what can help out most of our residents the most with these funds.” She added, “I just want to be very good stewards of this fund and to help people as much as we can.” Sonmore also voiced an interest in possibly making investments to recreation and park facilities further down the road.

In other business, the conceptual illustration for Veterans Memorial Park approved Monday night is a part of the larger Recreation and Parks Open Space (RPOS) Master Plan. That plan will be presented to the Mountlake Terrace Planning Commission and then the city council later this fall – with final approval scheduled in early 2022. The Veterans Memorial Park Master Plan is included as a chapter within the RPOS.

City staff had requested that the council adopt a resolution confirming the Veterans Memorial Park conceptual illustration before then to meet a planning schedule associated with grant funding for the park.

The approved concept features paved and lit primary connector trails built to accessibility standards that will link the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center with the Civic Campus, at 58th and 60th Avenues West. A gravel trail and narrower secondary trails with native soil surfaces also wind through the park and connect with the primary trails. Park entrances will have wayfinding signs.

Along 58th Avenue West, the park will feature a new nature-themed play area, a new picnic shelter, a two-stall restroom, an improved veterans memorial with seating, and various frontage improvements including a widened sidewalk and planting strip with street trees.

The preferred plan recommends developing a vegetation management plan for removing invasive species throughout the park and would also include conducting a detailed tree survey to help guide selective tree thinning.

Adoption of the resolution to confirm the conceptual illustration passed by a vote of 6-1, with Councilmember Laura Sonmore dissenting.

Also during the meeting, Hugill informed the council that the City of Mountlake Terrace had rolled out its COVID-19 vaccination policy for staff. “It’s modeled after the state’s policy in that employees have two weeks to apply for a medical or religious exemption, and four weeks to provide proof that they’ve had their first vaccination,” he said.

“Right now we have over 100 employees that are already fully vaccinated, but unfortunately that’s not enough,” he added. “We continue to have employees have to isolate and quarantine because of exposure both at work and outside of the workplace. And when they’re vaccinated that isolation and quarantining is much less time.”

He noted the city had tried relying on remote work but “it didn’t work well for us in terms of communication and service to the community,” he said. Since the city brought staff back this past spring “we’re working to get everybody vaccinated or as many as we can,” Hugill said. “So in the weeks ahead we’ll work on implementing that policy and we’ll just continue to work through it.”

Summaries of three emails sent to the council were provided during public comments at Monday’s meeting. All of those communications expressed opposition to, or displeasure with, the city’s policy and its base use of Washington State’s guidelines and requirements concerning the vaccination status of public employees.

The council unanimously approved two financial measures that appeared on its consent calendar. Discussions about the measures from last week’s work/study session can be viewed here. They include:

– Acknowledging an amendment to the city’s professional services agreement with FSi Engineers that provided an additional $2,000 for inspection and certification services of lighting and HVAC systems at the Civic Campus project. The lighting work in particular took many more hours than anticipated to complete due to coordination delays and events outside of the firm’s control. That resulted in FSi providing additional work and site visits.

– A resolution adopting minor adjustments to the Recreation and Parks fee schedule for 2022-2026. Several of the department’s program fees previously scheduled to increase in 2022 will remain at their current levels. In addition, a few fees that didn’t have changes planned for next year will now be increased based on recent market comparisons.

Program fees that won’t see scheduled increases include indoor playground rentals and play passes, open gym visits, grass field rentals, gym rentals and the per game cost of sports leagues.

However, some youth programs including camps, preschool, Junior Kids Krew and dance recitals, will retain their previously scheduled fee raises. Lighting fees for athletic field rentals will increase by $2 per hour.

— By Nathan Blackwell