City council discusses possible pay raise for non-union city employees

The Mountlake Terrace City Council discussed during its Aug. 2 regular business meeting a possible cost-of-living adjustment for city employees who are not represented by a union.

That conversation was a continuation from last fall when the council adopted the annual salary schedule, which sets the pay ranges for both union and non-union city positions during the following calendar year.

The 2021 salaries for union positions, which were determined by collective bargaining agreements, provided for a 2.75% wage increase over the previous year. At that time, non-union positions received a 1% salary adjustment for this year amid economic uncertainty because of the pandemic. When the salary schedule was adopted, the council asked that the cost-of-living adjustment for those non-union positions be revisited at a later date when there was a clearer picture of the city’s finances.

Typically when determining wages and salary ranges for city positions that are not represented by unions, the council has considered the wage adjustments in the city’s two collective bargaining agreements with employees represented by unions. This includes reviewing changes in the consumer price index for the Seattle-Tacoma metropolitan area, staff pay ranges in cities with a similar population size and other comparable factors such as assessed values and municipal budgets.

City Manager Scott Hugill recommended the council consider tacking on an additional 1% increase to the salary schedules for non-union employees this year. He noted that about half of the city’s full-time employees are not represented by a union and such an increase in those salaries would cost approximately $62,000.

“In looking at our wages and our comparable cities we tend to be below them, especially with non-union employees,” Hugill said. He added that the salary increase recommendation was made while “considering our budget, considering this would be a good opportunity to get a little bit closer to our comparables’ (salaries) and maybe even a little higher, and to keep us closer to what our (employees represented by) unions receive” in pay.

If approved, the increase would equate to those employees receiving an overall 2% cost-of-living adjustment for this year. The added adjustment for the entire year would then be calculated retroactively so as to be completely paid out in a proportionate manner during the remainder of 2021.

Monday’s discussions were intended as a followup on the council’s wishes from last year. Any decision on the proposed salary increase wouldn’t be made until a future meeting, possibly in September.

Several councilmembers expressed their support for the possible raise. In addition to providing non-union employees with better pay and an increase similar to those who are represented by unions, it was also noted that having salaries that are competitive with the surrounding area’s labor market could be helpful for attracting applicants and retaining staff.

None on the council spoke out against the idea.

Some said it would be helpful to see the long-range financial projections of how such an increase would be compounded over the next several years when factoring in future annual cost-of-living adjustments. It was also suggested that having information concerning the wages and salary ranges for similar positions in surrounding cities — even if they are not traditionally considered as comparable — would be valuable in assessing competition in the area’s labor market.

In other business:

– The council approved an amendment to the professional services agreement with PND Engineers, which will provide an additional nearly $18,000 for design work on the Ballinger Park waterfront project. The supplemental money covers landscape redesign work needed due to permitting mitigation requirements and associated construction administration support. The added costs will be covered by the project’s contingency fund.

– Hugill told councilmembers that the city could possibly return to requiring all of its employees to wear masks inside of municipal facilities regardless of their vaccination status. He said that reconsideration is taking place in light of the recent surge of COVID-19 infections caused by the delta variant and the need to “keep everybody safe, the public and employees.” Hugill added that a return to having city council meetings in person “would be at a point where the council is comfortable not wearing masks in a potentially large crowd.” Council chambers at the new City Hall are not anticipated to be ready for holding gatherings until September, regardless of health concerns, as contractors finish with final work items on the space.

– This year’s Arts of the Terrace Juried Art Show has been cancelled.

– Rikki Fruichantie, who was recently hired as the city’s community relations specialist, was introduced to the council.

