City council discusses MLT affordable housing options, updates transportation plan

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its July 6 business meeting approved adoption of an updated transportation improvement plan and also began a review of housing options for all income levels.

Cities are required by Washington State law to annually update to their six-year Transportation Improvement Program (TIP). The revised program is then formally adopted by the city council in an ordinance.

The approved 2022-2027 TIP contains several core programs similar to those in past updates. It includes completion of the Main Street Revitalization project along with a variety of activities to provide for pavement preservation, construction of sidewalks and sidewalk ramps, traffic signal equipment upgrades, bicycle route development, and an intersection improvement.

Implementation of many of the program updates have been delayed or staggered so that the city can better build up reserves in its street construction fund. However, most non-core projects that utilize grants, state or federal appropriations, funding partnerships and development impact fees remained in the updated TIP.

The entire six-year program is estimated to cost $52.9 million, which includes engineering services. Expenditures for planned street construction are 55% of that total and the remaining 45% of costs are spread among other projects such as sidewalks, pavement preservation and upgrading traffic signals.

City Engineer Jesse Birchman explained that a significant portion of funding for the various TIP projects planned over the next six years is anticipated to come from sources that have not yet been secured — such as being awarded funds from federal and state sources. Therefore, he said that any project revenues and expenditures planned for the first two years of the update are considered more realistic, while those in its later years are more aspirational at this point. Birchman added that the significant majority of the “funding to be determined” over those first two years is related to Phase 2 of the Main Street construction project.

The city council unanimously approved the updated ordinance by a vote of 5-0. Mayor Pro Tem Doug McCardle and Councilmember Laura Sonmore were both excused from attending Monday night’s meeting.

Housing affordability was another topic of council discussion Tuesday night. In April, Chris Collier of the Alliance for Housing Affordability presented the city council with a report on regional affordable housing needs and options. Those options focused on the “missing middle” of housing available for families earning less than 80% of the average median income, which is approximately $85,000 in Snohomish County. The council then asked city staff to provide it with a further review for follow-up discussions.

City Manager Scott Hugill said that when attempting to address the lack of housing for that “missing middle,” it is important the council understand the background leading up to this point. He added that the current situation largely has to do with the dynamics of economic supply and demand, along with state requirements to accommodate population growth and changes in regional income levels.

Hugill said that this region is no longer a typical housing market due to the demand for building larger homes over the past 40 years as many household incomes grew. As an example, he pointed to the market demand for homes of 2,500 square feet or more rather than those sized between 1,000-1,500 square feet, which were built in Mountlake Terrace during the 1950s.

The profits realized on more expensive homes created an incentive for developers to focus on constructing them. For example, building a larger home that can sell for a higher price results in more net profit rather than building a smaller new home located on the same property. The result has been that as middle incomes grew in the region, the demand changed to people seeking larger homes, and the resulting housing supply was built to meet that demand, which also provided more profit, the city manager explained.

Another factor has been the Growth Management Act (GMA) adopted by the Washington State Legislature in 1990 to coordinate planning for population growth and resource conservation. It called for policies that would focus population growth into cities, where services were available, work commutes could be shorter, and the infrastructure could be upgraded to accommodate denser housing.

Hugill said one of its unanticipated effects has been that rural areas are no longer able to accommodate dense housing, and the supply of land available for such housing shrank, leading to a sort of land rush.

Additionally, the growth of the region’s tech industry, with higher salaries, has shifted the housing demand. More households earning high salaries has resulted in developers feeling relatively safe in building for that group instead for middle-income households.

All of these factors have resulted in a “housing market loop,” that hinders affordable housing he said. Since the market demands large homes then the development community constructs these homes, where profit is higher, and the result is that there is no market incentive to supply smaller, less expensive homes.

To address these issues, Hugill advised the council to look at city policies that can be updated along with a regional non-market approach involving coordination with other cities in the region. Such an approach involves entering into an interlocal agreement with the Housing Authority of Snohomish County (HASCO). He said that HASCO has the financing tools, policy expertise and legal authority to subsidize and finance housing, but it currently must first get permission from the city to purchase property in Mountlake Terrace and other non-contracted municipalities. The resulting delay can then hamper HASCO’s ability to pursue properties as they come on the market because those properties are usually purchased by other developers in the meantime.

He added that cities in Snohomish County need to provide HASCO with the tools to construct medium- and high-density housing including duplexes and cottages in single-family zones where property is less expensive than higher-density areas. Any interlocal agreement should also address how and when that process is used so it can complement economic development.

Hugill said that such an interlocal agreement would provide the advantage of helping to ensure families have access to affordable housing, which is foundational to healthy and safe communities.

Among the disadvantages of such an agreement: Since HASCO is a public entity, any of its construction projects then remove that property from the city’s tax rolls. Community members may also raise concerns that those projects will increase traffic or crime in their neighborhood and other “not in my backyard” types of issues, he said.

He reminded the council that providing a range of housing options for all income levels is required by the state’s GMA. Hugill added that if cities do not act on their own to accommodate the necessary housing density, then the state Legislature is likely to adopt a “one-size-fits-all” approach, which would in turn lead to less local control and possibly even worse outcomes.

In other business:

-The council appointed Isaac Harrison to fill the vacancy on the Mountlake Terrace Planning Commission. That position became open following a May resignation and Harrison’s interim term expires on June 30, 2023. He was recommended for the appointment by the city council’s three-member subcommittee after it interviewed five applicants.

-Birchman presented the councilmembers with an introduction to the West Side Water Main project, which will replace nearly two miles of water main sections located throughout the west side of Mountlake Terrace and install pressure-reducing valves. Birchman said the project’s anticipated cost would be approximately $7.6 million, which also includes “a fairly healthy contingency” of about 15% to allow for the price volatilities of construction materials. He added that the work’s contract is likely be advertised to construction companies later this fall, and that timing should help allow for “a better overall bidding climate and hopefully more stabilized material costs by that point in time.”

