City council Dec. 16 set to discuss budget modifications, review recreation and parks master plan

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled to review a mid-biennial budget modification ordinance and also the Recreation, Parks and Open Space (RPOS) Master Plan among other items at its Dec. 16 work/study session.

Additional items on Thursday’s agenda include:

– Discussion of park and facilities staffing

– Review of a professional services agreement with the Johnston Group

– Review of a professional services agreement with Gordon Thomas Honeywell Governmental Affairs

– Review of joint aid agreement with Snohomish County for street and road maintenance (tentative)

– Review of city council subcommittee recommendation for interim Recreation and Park Advisory Commission member appointment (tentative)

– Discussion of annual city council retreat planning (tentative)

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. via Zoom. If the public would like to listen in via telephone, the number to call is 1-253-215-8782. To watch the meeting over the internet: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (87179075553) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter passcode (121621).

To submit written public comment beforehand, email your remarks to cityhall@mltwa.gov or mail comments to City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043. All written public comments must be received by 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting to be acknowledged that night. Please reference “Public Comment for (Insert Meeting Date) City Council Meeting” on your correspondence. The City Clerk will read a summary of public comments in the meeting.

To provide verbal comments during the public comments agenda item at the meeting, please use the hand raise tool in Zoom or *9 if participating by telephone (press *6 to unmute).

The complete agenda can be viewed here.