City Council Dec. 13 to discuss small-cell wireless, review Main Street revitalization bids

The Mountlake Terrace City Council will discuss the following items at its Thursday, Dec. 13 work/study session:

  • Review of revisions to wireless telecommunication facilities code amendments Including small-cell wireless regulations. See more on this issue here.
  • Review of Main Street Revitalization Project bids
  • Review of 2018 third quarter police department report
  • Review of contract with Compulink Management Center, Inc. for the purchase and implementation of the Laserfiche Enterprise Content Management System
  • Review of 2019 professional services contract with the Johnston Group for Federal Lobbying Service
  • Review of 2019 professional services contract with Gordon Thomas Honeywell Governmental Affairs
  • Review of State Business License ordinance

The meeting will start at 7 p.m. in the interim City Hall Council Chambers, 6100 219th St. S.W., Suite 220.

