City Council Dec. 13 to discuss small-cell wireless, review Main Street revitalization bids

The Mountlake Terrace City Council will discuss the following items at its Thursday, Dec. 13 work/study session: Review of revisions to wireless telecommunication facilities code amendments Including small-cell wireless regulations. See more on this issue here.

Review of Main Street Revitalization Project bids

Review of 2018 third quarter police department report

Review of contract with Compulink Management Center, Inc. for the purchase and implementation of the Laserfiche Enterprise Content Management System

Review of 2019 professional services contract with the Johnston Group for Federal Lobbying Service

Review of 2019 professional services contract with Gordon Thomas Honeywell Governmental Affairs

Review of State Business License ordinance

The meeting will start at 7 p.m. in the interim City Hall Council Chambers, 6100 219th St. S.W., Suite 220.