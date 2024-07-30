City council Aug. 1 scheduled to consider state agreement for local parks maintenance grant 

The Mountlake Terrace City Council during its Aug. 1 meeting is scheduled to review and vote on a Washington State Recreation Conservation Office (RCO) agreement for the second phase of a grant to cover local parks maintenance.

The local parks maintenance grant t is a new state program that addresses maintenance backlogs for facilities and capital improvements. Jurisdictions can apply for up to $100,000 without conditions to match the requested funds.

Through the grant program, the City of Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks Department was awarded $94,190 to support refurbishing the outdoor basketball court at the Recreation Pavilion. The basketball court was built in the late 1980s with funding from the NBA’s Seattle SuperSonics and Metropolitan Life and is frequently called the “Sonics Court” by staff and locals.

The grant funding supports the court’s repairs and resurfacing, the replacement of the chain-link fencing and gates, and new backboards and rims.

Items also scheduled for Thursday’s meeting ares:

– A review and vote on a bid award for Veterans Memorial Park Trails. Initiated to improve connectivity with the Town Center, Civic Campus and Lynnwood Link Light Rail Station, the project is split into phase 1, which is, the overall Transit Connection Corridor Project, and phase 2, which covers the development of a pedestrian plaza at the corner of 236th Street Southwest and Van Ry Boulevard. The construction phase is financially supported by local and federal funds from Sound Transit, Puget Sound Regional Council, the Federal Highway Administration and the City of Mountlake Terrace.

– An executive session, closed to the public, that will be focused on potential or existing litigation.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m., Aug. 1, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start at cityofmlt.com/FormCenter/City-Council-17/Remote-Public-Comment-Request-Form-12.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.

— By Rick Sinnett





