City Council at Feb. 19 meeting to consider stormwater rate study, 3rd of July agreement

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Tuesday, Feb. 19 business meeting is set to consider approving a consultant contract for a stormwater rate study as well as an agreement for the 2019 3rd of July event at Lake Ballinger.

The meeting is a day later than usual due to the Presidents Day holiday.

Conducting a stormwater rate study is the next step after the council in January approved a 2018 Stormwater Comprehensive Plan. “The plan’s financial component indicates that a rate study is required to determine how to best bridge the gap between required infrastructure replacement and capital projects and the existing revenue from stormwater rates,” the council agenda memo noted.

Stormwater rates have not been updated for 10 years, since the last comprehensive plan was approved in 2008.

The 3rd of July agreement is again with the Cheeseburger Babies Foundation, the charitable arm of Red Onion Burgers, owned by City Councilmember Seaun Richards. If the agreement is approved, 2019 would mark the third year that the foundation has put on the Third of July event, which includes a fireworks show over Lake Ballinger, plus vendors, crafts, carnival games and other family-friendly activities.

Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz told the council at its Feb. 14 work/study session that the Cheeseburger Babies Foundation plans for 2019 to include more fireworks during the show, and will also expand the number of food offerings.

The event is funded by private donations and the foundation is responsible for raising money for the annual celebration, Betz said.

Also at Tuesday’s council meeting, the Mountlake Terrace Police Department will deliver its year-end report for 2018.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in interim Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd floor. You can see the complete agenda here.